'This Is A Disgrace' - Pros Echo Joost Luiten's Frustration After Six-Time DP World Tour Winner Left Out Of $6 Million Event

Earning his first DP World Tour victory in 2011, Joost Luiten is one of the most experienced and loyal players to the circuit, registering a further five wins and keeping his card for over a decade.

However, despite the Dutchman's incredible consistency, reaching yet another DP World Tour Championship in November, he isn't listed in the Nedbank Golf Challenge's field, something that has left Luiten rather bemused.

A post shared by Joost Luiten (@joostluitenofficial) A photo posted by on

Known as Africa's Major, the Nedbank Golf Challenge, which is hosted by Gary Player, is a limited field event that features 66 players.

Among those in the current field are LIV Golfers Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk and the circuit's most recent addition, Victor Perez. Ryder Cup star Viktor Hovland, Canada's Nick Taylor and South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter are also included.

Despite earning his spot in the DP World Tour Championship, finishing 33rd in the overall Race to Dubai Rankings, there isn't enough room for Luiten in the field, as he finds himself the first reserve in the tournament.

Luiten's last appearance at the Nedbank Golf Challenge came in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking to Instagram, Luiten wrote: "Sitting as first reserve for the Nedbank Golf Challenge… honestly, it’s hard to understand.



"Finishing 33rd on the Order of Merit, earning a place in the biggest tournament of 2025 DP World Tour Championship, yet not getting into a smaller event with bigger field and more spots than the tour championship! I just don’t get it!



"Hard to understand or explain how the @dpworldtour makes those decisions. I’m proud of the season I’ve had and the progress I’ve made, and I’m ready to play. Hopefully a spot opens up, but either way, I’ll keep pushing forward in 2026."

Luiten registered four top 10s throughout the 2025 DP World Tour season, the highlight being a solo third at the Hero Indian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his post, many Tour pros have come out in support of the six-time DP World Tour winner, including 2025 BMW International Open winner Daniel Brown, who responded: "This is a disgrace, should be based off last season's ranking. Reward those who have played the best golf throughout the entire season and not just done it for one week of the year…"

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Brandon Robinson-Thompson, who is seventh reserve for the event and was also present in the DP World Tour Championship, replied to Luiten with the words: "Say it louder!"

Jorge Campillo, who is fifth reserve, was another pro who agreed with Luiten's post, questioning why some players from the LIV Golf League were present, writing: "Must be nice seeing guys from LIV ahead of you that last win was in 2023..."

Even Richard Mansell, who is in the field via his Porsche Singapore Classic win in March, supported Luiten's claims, stating: "Spot on mate. Hope you get your spot like you deserve."

Brown called the exclusion of Luiten "a disgrace" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing in the event back in 2023, with Luiten finishing T39th, the Nedbank Golf Challenge carries a $6 million tournament purse, which is considerably higher than other DP World Tour events taking place within the same time period.

Like many tournaments on the circuit, there are several different qualifying criteria and, in terms of Luiten, his exemption category is No.10.

This category reads: "Any Member who earned a 2025 PGA Tour card through the Race to Dubai Rankings who is not otherwise exempt above and has fulfilled his minimum Counting Tournament requirement in the 2025 DPWT season, followed by the top 110 players in the final 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings followed by any Affiliate Members, HPT Ranked Members and Ranked Amateurs who have earned at least the same points on the Non-Member Race to Dubai Points List as the 110th player in the final 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings."

Because of other players qualifying for the tournament via different exemption categories, Andy Sullivan is the final player in the field due to his 30th place finish in the 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings, which is three places higher than Luiten's final position.

Johannes Veerman returns to defend his Nedbank Golf Challenge trophy from last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

For example, the likes of Eugenio Chacarra, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen and Calum Hill are listed in the field, despite the fact they finished in a lower position than that of Luiten in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

The reason is because they fall under a different category to the 39-year-old, with all three claiming victories on the DP World Tour (2024-2026) which fall under the Race to Dubai Ranking tournaments category.

It doesn't meant that Luiten can't still be present for the tournament in South Africa. Being first reserve, if one player were to withdraw from the event he would be first into the field.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge takes place December 4-7th at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.