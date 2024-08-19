We've Tested Everything... These Are The 10 Best Golf Gadgets For Under $100 Right Now

With Artificial Intelligence helping create some of the best drivers and advanced doppler radar tracking systems used in some of the best launch monitors, a lot of the best golf gadgets, which include rangefinders and GPS devices, now come at a premium price.

But not every useful golf gizmo comes with a punchy price tag. At Golf Monthly we test a vast array of products and have stumbled across some absolute gems that will genuinely enhance your round and playing experience, all for under $100.

After some thorough testing and hands-on time with the product, we have narrowed it down our 10 best golf gadgets for under $100, selecting products that will assist you with different parts of your game, all without having to break the bank. Enjoy!

1. Bushnell Wingman Mini GPS Speaker $99

Bushnell Wingman Mini GPS Speaker (Image credit: Future)

This compact golf speaker personifies value for money. Once paired with the Bushnell golf app, the Wingman Mini GPS speaker can read out distances to the front, middle and back of greens on over 30,000 golf courses. This device is well made, fully waterproof and has a magnetic section on the back so it can easily be attached to the frame of a golf cart for easy access. The audio quality is also excellent, which makes for a fun experience on the course with your buddies.

2. Me and My Golf True Grip Golf Glove $29

Me and My Golf True Grip Golf Glove (Image credit: Future)

The Me And My Golf True Grip glove doubles as an effective training aid that golfers can actually wear on the course during tournament play as it conforms with the USGA. The blue silicone areas on the glove cleverly highlight where the club should be placed in your hands, giving you perfect grip placement. There are other visual cues to help with alignment and like the best golf gloves, it is lightweight and breathable, all while remaining durable in inclement weather.

3. GOGOGO Sport VPro GS03 Rangefinder $99

GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Laser Rangefinder (Image credit: Future)

The Sport VPro GS03 is an affordable rangefinder that we have found to give accurate distances and can use slope technology to adjust for elevation changes on undulating courses. For those who like to play in buggies, this device can be attached to carts via a magnet for easy access to get quick yardages. Flag mode allows golfers to know they have locked onto the pin via a vibration for complete reassurance and upon testing, this device showcased yardages accurate to some of the best golf rangefinders on the market.

4. Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers $29

(Image credit: Future)

With a full charge lasting up to 8 hours, these rechargeable hand warmers are ideal for any golfer during the winter months or any cold morning round. The slim and lightweight design means these hand warmers can slide into your pockets and not get in the way of your swing or feel overly bulky. A great and simple way to keep your hands warm and your putter hot on the greens when the temperature drops.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Shot Scope Connex $99

Shot Scope Connex (Image credit: Future)

With Shot Scope Connex you get access to the impressive Shot Scope GPS app as well as data tracking capabilities that come with its popular golf watches and rangefinder products. The 16 tags are placed in the top of each grip on your clubs and these tags track where each shot with each club has been struck from, giving you quality club and distance data once your round is complete. You can use your data to compare yourself to others at your handicap or against lower handicappers to see what areas of the game you need to improve on to shoot lower scores. Not completely seamless (you have to tap the tags on your phone screen before every shot) but a good entry point into the world of golf data and performance analysis from one of the leading brands.

6. Tally Tumbler $39

(Image credit: Future)

This double walled insulated flask is ideal for keeping drinks cool in the summer and hot during the winter. The 30oz cup has a leak proof lid to stop any spillage, although this is aimed much more at golfers riding in carts as opposed to popping in your stand bag on the course. The different scoring counters make for an easy way to track key stats such as fairways hit and greens in regulation, as well as both match play and stroke play scores.

7. PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Trainer $29

Putt Out Premium Pressure Putt Trainer (Image credit: Dan Parker)

This putting training aid is a really simple way to practice your putting effectively. The PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer folds up and down compactly to be stored away easily or carried in your golf bag and can be used just as well indoors as outside. The idea is to putt the ball up the device and have it land in the small hole halfway up the ramp. The amount the ball rolls back from the device is the amount the ball would have traveled past the hole had you missed on an actual green so you get a great indication of your pace when holing out.

8. Stripebird Magnetic Phone Holder $34

Stripebird Magnetic Phone Holder (Image credit: Future)

Available in seven color options, this ultra-durable phone mount is perfect golf accessory for when you want easy access to your mobile when riding in a buggy. The magnetic strip proved to be extremely sturdy while testing and was able to withstand any rough terrain the buggy had to pass over. The rubber on the inside of the clamps on the Stripebird Magnetic phone holder provides protection to your cell phone and the clamps can be easily adjusted via a single screw to fit any model.

9. Saplize Chipping Net $48

(Image credit: Future)

This versatile chipping net is perfect for practising your chipping both outside and inside. The net is sturdy enough to receive proper golf balls but comes equipped with a selection of soft foam balls and a mat with three textured surfaces that fold out so you can practise if the weather is poor outside and you don’t have to worry about taking a divot from your lawn or the carpet. Incredible value!

10. Swish Golf Ball Cleaner $39

(Image credit: Future)

Dirt on your golf ball affects how the ball flies and rolls on the green. This is a simple and effective way of cleaning your golf balls without having to pour water everywhere and get a towel covered in mud. The large plastic golf ball splits in half, where you can pour water onto the foam, place your ball in, close the device and twist and the sponge easily removes any dirt from your golf ball.