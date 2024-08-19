We've Tested Everything... These Are The 10 Best Golf Gadgets For Under $100 Right Now
We break down the best affordable golf gadgets to help you improve your game and enjoy your rounds more for under $100
With Artificial Intelligence helping create some of the best drivers and advanced doppler radar tracking systems used in some of the best launch monitors, a lot of the best golf gadgets, which include rangefinders and GPS devices, now come at a premium price.
But not every useful golf gizmo comes with a punchy price tag. At Golf Monthly we test a vast array of products and have stumbled across some absolute gems that will genuinely enhance your round and playing experience, all for under $100.
After some thorough testing and hands-on time with the product, we have narrowed it down our 10 best golf gadgets for under $100, selecting products that will assist you with different parts of your game, all without having to break the bank. Enjoy!
1. Bushnell Wingman Mini GPS Speaker $99
This compact golf speaker personifies value for money. Once paired with the Bushnell golf app, the Wingman Mini GPS speaker can read out distances to the front, middle and back of greens on over 30,000 golf courses. This device is well made, fully waterproof and has a magnetic section on the back so it can easily be attached to the frame of a golf cart for easy access. The audio quality is also excellent, which makes for a fun experience on the course with your buddies.
2. Me and My Golf True Grip Golf Glove $29
The Me And My Golf True Grip glove doubles as an effective training aid that golfers can actually wear on the course during tournament play as it conforms with the USGA. The blue silicone areas on the glove cleverly highlight where the club should be placed in your hands, giving you perfect grip placement. There are other visual cues to help with alignment and like the best golf gloves, it is lightweight and breathable, all while remaining durable in inclement weather.
3. GOGOGO Sport VPro GS03 Rangefinder $99
The Sport VPro GS03 is an affordable rangefinder that we have found to give accurate distances and can use slope technology to adjust for elevation changes on undulating courses. For those who like to play in buggies, this device can be attached to carts via a magnet for easy access to get quick yardages. Flag mode allows golfers to know they have locked onto the pin via a vibration for complete reassurance and upon testing, this device showcased yardages accurate to some of the best golf rangefinders on the market.
4. Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers $29
With a full charge lasting up to 8 hours, these rechargeable hand warmers are ideal for any golfer during the winter months or any cold morning round. The slim and lightweight design means these hand warmers can slide into your pockets and not get in the way of your swing or feel overly bulky. A great and simple way to keep your hands warm and your putter hot on the greens when the temperature drops.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
5. Shot Scope Connex $99
With Shot Scope Connex you get access to the impressive Shot Scope GPS app as well as data tracking capabilities that come with its popular golf watches and rangefinder products. The 16 tags are placed in the top of each grip on your clubs and these tags track where each shot with each club has been struck from, giving you quality club and distance data once your round is complete. You can use your data to compare yourself to others at your handicap or against lower handicappers to see what areas of the game you need to improve on to shoot lower scores. Not completely seamless (you have to tap the tags on your phone screen before every shot) but a good entry point into the world of golf data and performance analysis from one of the leading brands.
6. Tally Tumbler $39
This double walled insulated flask is ideal for keeping drinks cool in the summer and hot during the winter. The 30oz cup has a leak proof lid to stop any spillage, although this is aimed much more at golfers riding in carts as opposed to popping in your stand bag on the course. The different scoring counters make for an easy way to track key stats such as fairways hit and greens in regulation, as well as both match play and stroke play scores.
7. PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Trainer $29
This putting training aid is a really simple way to practice your putting effectively. The PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer folds up and down compactly to be stored away easily or carried in your golf bag and can be used just as well indoors as outside. The idea is to putt the ball up the device and have it land in the small hole halfway up the ramp. The amount the ball rolls back from the device is the amount the ball would have traveled past the hole had you missed on an actual green so you get a great indication of your pace when holing out.
8. Stripebird Magnetic Phone Holder $34
Available in seven color options, this ultra-durable phone mount is perfect golf accessory for when you want easy access to your mobile when riding in a buggy. The magnetic strip proved to be extremely sturdy while testing and was able to withstand any rough terrain the buggy had to pass over. The rubber on the inside of the clamps on the Stripebird Magnetic phone holder provides protection to your cell phone and the clamps can be easily adjusted via a single screw to fit any model.
9. Saplize Chipping Net $48
This versatile chipping net is perfect for practising your chipping both outside and inside. The net is sturdy enough to receive proper golf balls but comes equipped with a selection of soft foam balls and a mat with three textured surfaces that fold out so you can practise if the weather is poor outside and you don’t have to worry about taking a divot from your lawn or the carpet. Incredible value!
10. Swish Golf Ball Cleaner $39
Dirt on your golf ball affects how the ball flies and rolls on the green. This is a simple and effective way of cleaning your golf balls without having to pour water everywhere and get a towel covered in mud. The large plastic golf ball splits in half, where you can pour water onto the foam, place your ball in, close the device and twist and the sponge easily removes any dirt from your golf ball.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers. Sam heads up any content around fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and golf balls but also writes about other equipment from time to time. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD, 9°
Fairway Wood: Titleist TRS2, 13°
Driving Iron: Titleist U505 17°
Irons: Ping Blueprint T 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54°, 60°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
Brooks Koepka Becomes First Player To Win Five LIV Golf Titles
The former World No.1 beat Jon Rahm in a playoff to win his fifth LIV Golf League title
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Jordan Spieth To Undergo Surgery 'ASAP' After Bowing Out Of FedEx Cup Playoffs
The three-time Major winner is going to have surgery on his left wrist after being eliminated from the Playoffs
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Maximize Your Power With Matt Fryer
PGA Professional and Fujikura ambassador Matt Fryer offers some advice on how to hit longer drives…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
How A Shaft Fitting Can Transform Your Driving
Equipment expert Joe Ferguson takes a deeper look at the importance of being fitted into the correct driver shaft…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
7 Handicap Player Gains 30 Yards With This Lesson!
PGA Professional and Fujikura ambassador Matt Fryer makes some incredible distance gains with a club golfer…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
We Did Not Expect That! Exciting New Gear Spotted At The Wyndham Championship
We dive into some of the new and most unique gear ahead of the Wyndham Championship this week on the PGA Tour
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
What Is Gear Effect In Golf?
It has an impact on the ball flight of our golf shots but what is gear effect and how does it work? We explain all...
By Conor Keenan Published
-
What Is Shaft Puring In Golf?
Shaft puring is advanced procedure to improve the performance of your golf clubs, but what is it and what are the benefits?
By Conor Keenan Published
-
'A Monumental Leap Forward' - The Tech Behind The New Titleist GT Range Has Been Revealed
Titleist has introduced the new GT drivers and fairway woods in one of the most anticipated equipment launches of the year
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Showing Off For The USA: PING’s Limited Edition Patriot Gear Really Caught Our Attention
From headcovers to golf bags, Mike Bailey picks out some of his favorites from the new red, white, and blue collection from PING Golf
By Mike Bailey Published