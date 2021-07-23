Learn how the strokeplay format works here.

What Is Strokeplay In Golf?

Strokeplay is one of the most common formats in golf, with the concept being to go around the course in as few strokes as possible.

Usually played in medal competitions, strokeplay counts on every single hole, with the score on all 18 holes adding up to a final total.

The majority of events on the professional tour are strokeplay events, with the odd exceptions such as the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the Ryder Cup.

So what is strokeplay? Basically, players must register their score on every single hole, it doesn’t matter how many shots they’ve had, they must still produce a score.

After the completion of the 18-holes, the scores are added up to give an overall total. The winner is the one with the lowest amount of strokes.

In professional events, the winner of the tournament is the one who shoots the lowest score, but there are also handicap strokeplay events.

In these competitions, players will subtract their handicap from their gross score to produce a nett score. So, if the par of the course is 70 and someone shoots 80 off a 10 handicap, then it is a level-par round.