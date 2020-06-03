Zach Johnson What's In The Bag?
Take a look at Zach Johnson's clubs
We take a look inside the bag of two-time Major winning American Zach Johnson in this piece.
After winning the Open Championship in 2015, Zach Johnson made the bold move of signing with a new golf club manufacturer.
PXG, which stands for Parsons Extreme Golf, was set up by Bob Parsons, the founder of Go Daddy, with the express aim of creating the best golf equipment on the market, regardless of cost.
Johnson was signed by the brand in a bit to generate exposure from the Tour and he joined a staff roster that includes Pat Perez and Ryan Moore.
Below we take a look at the specific clubs he puts into play each week.
The American uses the PXG 0811 prototype driver with 9˚ and a Mitsubishi Tensei Orange 60 TX shaft
In the past he has used a TaylorMade M1 fairway wood from 2016 , but has since switched to the M6 3-wood, which has 15° and a Fujikura shaft.
He then carries two PXG 0317 Gen2 hybrids.
From here he transitions into a set of PXG 0311T Gen1 irons
His wedges have long been the greatest strength in his game and he has three PXG 0311T Milled Sugar Daddy wedges with 48˚ 52˚, 56˚ degrees of loft. His 60˚ wedge is the PXG 0311T Milled Zulu version.
The 12-time PGA Tour winner's putter had been the main-stay of his bag through his professional career.
For most of his wins Johnson used the centre-shafted SeeMore FGP however he appears to have switched to a PXG centre-shafted putter instead.
Johnson plays the Titleist Pro V1x ball.
Driver: PXG 0811 Prototype Driver (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei Orange 60 TX shaft
Fairway: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees) with Fujikura Speeder 757TR X shaft
Fairway: PXG 0317 Gen2 (19, 22 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 90 6.5 shaft
Irons: PXG 0311T Gen1 (5-9) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: PXG 0311 “Sugar Daddy” Milled (48-10, 52-10, 56-10) PXG 0311 “Zulu Milled (60-7) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: PXG Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
