A two-time winner on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour), Ryan Fox is the son of All Black rugby player Grant Fox. He turned professional in 2012 and has been up and down the world rankings over the years. So what does the big New Zealander put in the bag? We take a look in this piece.

Ryan Fox What's In The Bag?

Driver

Srixon ZX5

We believe Fox has an equipment contract with Srixon at the moment, and this deal results in him using a Srixon driver, irons, and golf ball, along with Cleveland wedges. Getting into specifics, we start with what Fox says is probably his favourite club in the bag, the driver. When we interviewed him a while ago he said he carries it roughly 315 to 320 yards and had been a Srixon Z 785 but right now he has put the ZX5 in, which is the same model used by Hideki Matsuyama.

Fairway

TaylorMade SIM

The first club at the top of the bag that isn't made by Srixon is a TaylorMade SIM. It has 14 degrees of loft. The SIM found its way into a lot of Tour professional bags when it came out in 2020 and it is interesting to see how many of them remain at the moment. That being said, we think top players using older fairway woods is actually more common than you might think because it is arguably the most difficult slot to get right in the bag. As a result, once a professional finds a model they like, and trust, then it often takes a while for them to think about changing. Clearly Fox fits into this theme with the SIM.

Read our full TaylorMade SIM Fairway Wood review

Irons

Srixon Z U85, Srixon ZX7

Shifting to the irons, Fox carries a Srixon Z U85 utility 3-iron which he has with a Nippon shaft to help him flight the ball a bit better. Also, dependent on the course, he regularly switches out the 3-iron for a 2-iron. Unbelievably, he carries this 250-yards or so. Then, from 4-iron to pitching wedge he has Srixon ZX7 irons. The ZX7 irons are used by Brooks Koepka and are aimed at more accomplished golfers who are looking for control and manoeuvrability in a compact iron head.

Read our full Srixon ZX7 Iron review

Wedges

Cleveland RTX ZipCore

Fox then carries three Cleveland RTX ZipCore wedges with 52, 54 and 58 degrees of loft, but given how close the first two wedge lofts are, we can probably assume one of them is either lofted up or down to fit into distinct gapping. Despite being aimed at lower handicap players, the wedge is a surprisingly user-friendly muscleback wedge that puts control at the heart of the performance.

Read our full Cleveland RTX ZipCore wedge review

Putter

Fine Tuned Prototype

Finally Fox had been using a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 8.5 putter for a while but right now we think he uses a Fine Tuned Prototype. Fine Tuned is an American putter company that offers putter fittings and several different models through its website. Fox's version is a prototype design.

Ball

Srixon Z-Star XV

His ball is the Srixon Z Star XV which is a superb premium golf ball. It will appeal to higher swing speed players, which Fox is, that want distance off the tee without compromising on feel around the green. It's four-piece design now features a reformulated FastLayer inner core to aid ball speed and distance so it comes as no surprise that Cameron Champ also uses the XV.

Read our full Srixon Z-Star XV ball review

Apparel/Shoes

Finally Fox wears Peter Millar clothing and FootJoy Pro SL 2022 golf shoes. The new Pro SL got a little revamp in 2022 with a slight design aesthetic tweak, and continued high-quality performance, which is what you'd expect from one of the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy.

Read our full FootJoy Pro SL 2022 Shoe Review

Full Specs

Driver: Srixon ZX5, Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX shaft.

Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM, 14 degrees, Graphite Design shaft.

Utility: Srixon Z U85, 20 degrees, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 shaft

Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore, 52°, 54°, 58°, True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 & S400 shafts

Putter: Fine Tuned Prototype

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

Apparel: Peter Millar