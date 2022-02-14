Ryan Fox What's In The Bag?
After collecting his first European Tour victory we take a look what Ryan Fox puts int his bag.
Ryan Fox What's In The Bag?
A two-time winner on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour), Ryan Fox is the son of All Black rugby player Grant Fox. He turned professional in 2012 and has been up and down the world rankings over the years. So what does the big New Zealander put in the bag? We take a look in this piece.
Ryan Fox What's In The Bag?
Driver
Srixon ZX5
We believe Fox has an equipment contract with Srixon at the moment, and this deal results in him using a Srixon driver, irons, and golf ball, along with Cleveland wedges. Getting into specifics, we start with what Fox says is probably his favourite club in the bag, the driver. When we interviewed him a while ago he said he carries it roughly 315 to 320 yards and had been a Srixon Z 785 but right now he has put the ZX5 in, which is the same model used by Hideki Matsuyama.
Fairway
TaylorMade SIM
The first club at the top of the bag that isn't made by Srixon is a TaylorMade SIM. It has 14 degrees of loft. The SIM found its way into a lot of Tour professional bags when it came out in 2020 and it is interesting to see how many of them remain at the moment. That being said, we think top players using older fairway woods is actually more common than you might think because it is arguably the most difficult slot to get right in the bag. As a result, once a professional finds a model they like, and trust, then it often takes a while for them to think about changing. Clearly Fox fits into this theme with the SIM.
- Read our full TaylorMade SIM Fairway Wood review
Irons
Srixon Z U85, Srixon ZX7
Shifting to the irons, Fox carries a Srixon Z U85 utility 3-iron which he has with a Nippon shaft to help him flight the ball a bit better. Also, dependent on the course, he regularly switches out the 3-iron for a 2-iron. Unbelievably, he carries this 250-yards or so. Then, from 4-iron to pitching wedge he has Srixon ZX7 irons. The ZX7 irons are used by Brooks Koepka and are aimed at more accomplished golfers who are looking for control and manoeuvrability in a compact iron head.
- Read our full Srixon ZX7 Iron review
Wedges
Cleveland RTX ZipCore
Fox then carries three Cleveland RTX ZipCore wedges with 52, 54 and 58 degrees of loft, but given how close the first two wedge lofts are, we can probably assume one of them is either lofted up or down to fit into distinct gapping. Despite being aimed at lower handicap players, the wedge is a surprisingly user-friendly muscleback wedge that puts control at the heart of the performance.
- Read our full Cleveland RTX ZipCore wedge review
Putter
Fine Tuned Prototype
Finally Fox had been using a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 8.5 putter for a while but right now we think he uses a Fine Tuned Prototype. Fine Tuned is an American putter company that offers putter fittings and several different models through its website. Fox's version is a prototype design.
Ball
Srixon Z-Star XV
His ball is the Srixon Z Star XV which is a superb premium golf ball. It will appeal to higher swing speed players, which Fox is, that want distance off the tee without compromising on feel around the green. It's four-piece design now features a reformulated FastLayer inner core to aid ball speed and distance so it comes as no surprise that Cameron Champ also uses the XV.
- Read our full Srixon Z-Star XV ball review
Apparel/Shoes
Peter Millar, FootJoy
Finally Fox wears Peter Millar clothing and FootJoy Pro SL 2022 golf shoes. The new Pro SL got a little revamp in 2022 with a slight design aesthetic tweak, and continued high-quality performance, which is what you'd expect from one of the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy.
- Read our full FootJoy Pro SL 2022 Shoe Review
Full Specs
Driver: Srixon ZX5, Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX shaft.
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM, 14 degrees, Graphite Design shaft.
Utility: Srixon Z U85, 20 degrees, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 shaft
Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore, 52°, 54°, 58°, True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 & S400 shafts
Putter: Fine Tuned Prototype
Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV
Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL
Apparel: Peter Millar
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
Tearful Theegala Reacts After Brutal Bounce Costs Him PGA Tour Title
The American was distraught after a painful ending to his WM Phoenix Open
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Claims Waste Management Phoenix Open Epic
The final round at TPC Scottsdale didn't disappoint, with a thrilling finale concluding with a play-off win for Scheffler
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Cameron Davis What's In The Bag?
Take a look inside the bag of Australian professional Cameron Davis.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Francesco Molinari What’s In The Bag?
We take a look at the gear Francesco Molinari uses on Tour.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Cameron Champ What's In The Bag?
One of the longest hitters in the world, we take a look at the clubs Cameron Champ uses
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Gary Woodland What's In The Bag?
We take a look at the clubs the American puts in the bag.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Danielle Kang What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of Major-winning American Danielle Kang.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Lydia Ko What's In The Bag?
Take a look inside the bag of former world number one golfer, Lydia Ko.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Takumi Kanaya What's In The Bag?
A look inside the bag of Takumi Kanaya.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Erik Van Rooyen What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of South African European Tour winner Erik Van Rooyen.
By Sam Tremlett • Published