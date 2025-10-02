I Swallowed My Pride And Bought A Decade-Old 4-Hybrid. It Has Changed My Game…

I still remember the shot that pushed me over the edge.

I was slap-bang in the middle of the fairway on Stroke Index 1 at my home club faced with 195 yards into the green. With a 4-iron in hand, I thinned it with a bit of slice up the right and turned another great par chance into a bogey or worse.

The thought that ran through my head was: ‘Why am I making this so difficult for myself?'

It was time for a change, so my 4-iron officially lost its place in the bag for an old Titleist 816H1 that I bought online for less than £70.

Previously I would have gone for the H2 version, a slimmer, lower-launching model for the better player but I simply wanted something that was as easy as possible to hit and could help me get a bit of height on my long approaches as I am quite a low-launching player.

The H1 version could be considered as the game-improver version of the 816 range and it has done me wonders.

It’s a fairly beat-up club that has some well hidden sky-marks and a slight dink in the shaft but overall it stands up very well in 2025.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is fairly beaten up but it still performs well (Image credit: Future)

I haven’t hit any of the best golf hybrids in recent years but can’t imagine the 816 is too far behind. It has good levels of adjustability and still sounds and feels great.

Fast forward two years since I added my 23-degree hybrid into the bag and it is arguably my favorite club and the one that I have most confidence with. I had never previously used a hybrid with such high loft and had always previously carried 3-and-4-irons.

Now I look back and ask what I was thinking?

I genuinely relish approaches into greens from the 180-200 yard range and would hazard a guess that I find the green or fringe area significantly more than I used to.

I am a six-handicapper and strike my irons well on the whole, but I came to the conclusion that I am simply not good enough to consistently middle a 4-iron, which certainly leads me to question why mid-and-high handicappers even bother with them.

Sure, I could hit it beautifully on the occasion but on those days where my swing wasn’t cooperating it was extremely difficult to see the benefit of carrying one.

I would occasionally top it, regularly thin it and far too often failed to hit the shot that I would hope for.

My new 4-hybrid is easy to launch and I have no trouble working it high, low or hitting fades and draws.

My new (old) hybrid is seriously confidence-inspiring (Image credit: Future)

To hit it low I just grip right down and swing a little slower and shorter, while I can get some good distance out of it on a full shot. It’s also brilliant off the tee on shorter par 4s and into longer par 3s.

I’ve now seriously considered getting a 5-hybrid, too, as I’d rather hit a soft 4-hybrid than a full 5-iron. Joaquin Niemann carries a 26-degree hybrid, equivalent to a 5-iron, and he has won seven times on LIV Golf over the last two seasons.

The problem I've found sourcing one is that the majority of the models I see online are fitted with senior flex shafts. I'd love to see manufacturers offering them in multiple options on the shelf as I can't justify a custom fitting.

If you’re a low, mid or high handicapper and carry a 4-iron, ask yourself if you are unnecessarily making the game harder?

If you consistently pure your 4-iron and are able to hit towering, high approaches with it, then fair enough, but if you’re not then I'd recommend swallowing your pride and getting something a little more friendly.

We play golf for fun and I’ve had much more fun hitting high, well-struck hybrids than thin, low 4-irons.

Tommy Fleetwood is one of the best golfers in the world and uses a 24 degree 9-wood. Joaquin Niemann has a 26-degree hybrid. Follow their lead. You just might enjoy golf a little more and even make a few more birdies and pars.