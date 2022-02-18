What Is Rory McIlroy's Net Worth?
The four-time Major winner's earnings are only behind Tiger Woods
Rory McIlroy is one of most successful golfers of the 21st century and one of the richest too.
The Northern Irishman has won four Majors and a total of 30 professional titles since joining the paid ranks in 2007.
His estimated net worth as of May 2020 is £170m ($220m) according to the Sunday Times Rich List.
Forbes estimate he earned $52m in 2020, ahead of Phil Mickelson in third ($40m) and only behind Tiger Woods ($62m).
McIlroy has won, at the time of writing, around $59m on the PGA Tour but his two FedEx Cup victories earned him another $25m, taking his true PGA Tour earnings to $84m.
His European Tour earnings stand at €36.4m, which translates to around $41m, although there is some overlap with the PGA Tour due to Majors and WGCs.
That figure doesn't include his three Race to Dubai victories either, which would have netted him around $5m.
He also commands very high appearance fees to play in certain tournaments like the Abu Dhabi Championship and Dubai Desert Classic.
He tends to remain in the States now but previously would have received around $2m per appearance in those said events according to reports.
It was reported that he declined a $2.5m fee to tee it up in the 2020 Saudi International.
The four-time Major winner, in the past, has also had high profile endorsements with the likes of Titleist, FootJoy, Jumeirah, Bose, Oakley and EA Sports.
Currently his sponsors are TaylorMade, Nike, NBC Sports/Golf Pass, Omega, Optum.
In 2022 he also announced a new sponsorship deal that sees him become a brand ambassador for financial management company Workday
His TaylorMade deal, which he signed in 2017, is said to be worth $10m per year for 10 years.
He plays 14 TaylorMade clubs and ball plus uses a TaylorMade bag.
Rory's Nike contract was extended in 2017 for 10 years and also worth $10m per year, having been worth $20m per year from 2013-2016 when he was using Nike clubs, ball and bag.
He is estimated to earn around $35m a year in total from his sponsorships alone.
