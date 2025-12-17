How To Vote For Rory McIlroy To Win BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2025

After his stunning year Rory McIlroy deserves to land the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, but how can golf fans vote for him?

Golf's not had much joy in the award over the years, with Dai Rees in 1957 and Nick Faldo in 1989 the only two golfers to win BBC SPOTY.

McIlroy is the betting favorite to win SPOTY though after completing the career Grand Slam and starring in Europe's rare away Ryder Cup victory during a year to end all years.

Along with a seventh Race To Dubai title, there are plenty of reasons why McIlroy should win BBC SPOTY this year - but his fate will be decided by an online public vote during the awards show on December 18.

McIlroy is up against newly-crowned F1 champion Lando Norris, darts champion Luke Littler, women's rugby World Cup winner Ellie Kildunne and England Lionesses Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton.

McIlroy fans, and golf fans in general hoping the sport will finally win the award have a job to do to vote for the Northern Irishman.

The vote will be held during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony being held on Thursday December 18 at 19:00 GMT - with fans needing to visit the BBC Sport website to cast their votes vote.

Golf fans can also visit the BBC website right now ahead of the ceremony to vote for Europe's Ryder Cup squad, who have been nominated in the Team of the Year category.

McIlroy failed to land the award back in 2014 despite winning two Majors, including The Open at Royal Liverpool, and the Ryder Cup - two of the biggest golf events known to UK sports fans. But it was not enough.

McIlroy was also shortlisted in 2023 after Europe's Ryder Cup victory in Rome but did not even attend the awards ceremony that year as he knew he never stood a chance - and duly finished bottom in the voting.

This year though McIlroy plans to be in Media City in Salford in person to hopefully collect the award - which would be richly deserved after his sporting accomplishments in 2025.

As he's not only won golfing events but has re-written sporting history - in particular becoming just the sixth man to win the career Grand Slam, and in epic style with his thrilling playoff success against Justin Rose.

The Ryder Cup was another event that transcended golf and was headline news in the wider world of sport - and coming out on top despite the level of abuse he personally took at Bethpage Black was also a massive achievement.

Add to that a win at the iconic Pebble Beach, a home victory at the Irish Open and finishing as European No.1 for a seventh time - overtaking Seve Ballesteros - and McIlroy could hardly have done more to elevate golf's status among UK fans.

But now those fans need to vote to ensure their hero gets the recognition he deserves.

