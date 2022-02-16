Rory McIlroy Announces New Sponsor...

Rory McIlroy has announced a new sponsorship deal that sees him become a brand ambassador for financial management company Workday. The US company, founded in 2005, is already a familiar name in the sport. The company sponsored the first of last year’s World Golf Championship events, the WGC-Workday Championship held at the Concession Golf Club in Florida. Meanwhile, it also counts several other professional golfers as brand ambassadors, including Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker, Davis Love III and Lauren Kim.

McIlroy, who will carry the Workday logo on his bag throughout the year, beginning at this week’s Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, cited the company’s commitment to the sport and his admiration for its leadership as the biggest motivations for partnering with them.

“Workday has been a great supporter of golf, and we both share a passion for the game and are guided by some of the same core values including innovation, integrity, and fun. Over the years I’ve gotten to know more about Workday and its leadership team, and I admire how the company approaches its business by putting its employees and communities first, while also having a strong commitment to innovation. It’s because of this, and our shared passion for using our platforms for good, that I’m incredibly excited to partner together.”

The partnership is the latest in an impressive roster of sponsorship deals enjoyed by the Northern Irishman, who, in 2020, had an estimated net worth of around £170m. Other sponsors include TaylorMade, Nike, NBC Sports/Golf Pass, Omega and Optum. The precise details of McIlroy’s latest deal have not been revealed. However, his existing sponsorship deals are estimated to be worth around £25m ($35m) a year. With Workday now on board, too, big things are expected of the four-time Major winner this year. The 32-year-old has already stated he is targeting six wins in 2022, and, having missed out getting the first of those by a shot at last month’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, he’ll hope to get his new partnership off to the best possible start by going one better at this week’s tournament.