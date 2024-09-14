Calum Hill Facts: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro

The Scottish golfer has claimed a number of wins since turning professional in 2017 - here are some facts about the DP World Tour player

Calum Hill takes a shot at the BMW International Open
Calum Hill turned professional in 2017
Since turning professional in 2017, Scottish golfer Calum Hill has been making solid progress, including several victories and his maiden Major appearance. Here are some facts you may not know about the DP World Tour professional.  

Calum Hill Facts

1. Calum Hill was born in Kirkaldy, Scotland on 3 November 1994.

2. After being introduced to the game by his father, Neil, he played first at Aberdour Golf Club, then Muckhart Golf Club in his homeland.

3. In 2012, he was offered a golf scholarship at Western New Mexico University.

4. Hill graduated with a with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting three years later, but remained at the university, where he become the men’s assistant golf coach – a role he held for two years before turning professional in 2017.

5. After his maiden pro win at the 2017 San Juan Open, Hill tasted victory for the second time at the Arizona Golf Championship two months later.

6. He then reached the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills via final qualifying, and finished T61.

Calum Hill takes a shot in the US Open

Hill made his maiden Major appearance in the 2018 US Open

7. Hill began playing on the Challenge Tour soon after, and claimed his first of three wins on the circuit in the Galgorm Resort & Spa Northern Ireland Open in August 2018.

8. Two more Challenge Tour wins came in 2019, which helped him to finish second on the Order of Merit to earn his DP World Tour card for the 2020 season.

9. Hill's maiden DP World Tour title came in August 2021 at the Cazoo Classic, where he beat Alexander Levy by one shot.

Calum Hill with the Cazoo Classic trophy

Calum Hill claimed his maiden DP World Tour win at the 2021 Cazoo Classic

10. Later that year, he suffered an insect bite in Spain that became infected. However, the apparently minor issue kept him out for almost 12 months after it led to nerve hypersensitivity.

Calum Hill Bio

Full NameCalum Edward Hill
Born3 November 1994 - Kirkaldy, Scotland
Turned Pro2017
Current TourDP World Tour
Previous TourChallenge Tour
DP World Tour Wins1
Career High World Ranking97th

Calum Hill Professional Wins

TourEventWinning Score
N/A2017 San Juan Open-21 (nine shots)
N/A2017 Arizona Open-10 (four shots)
Challenge Tour2018 Galgorm Resort & Spa Northern Ireland Open-19 (one shot)
Challenge Tour2018 Euram Bank Open-18 (four shots)
Challenge Tour2018 Made in Denmark Challenge-22 (one shot)
DP World Tour2021 Cazoo Classic-16 (one shot)
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

