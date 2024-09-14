Calum Hill Facts: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro

Since turning professional in 2017, Scottish golfer Calum Hill has been making solid progress, including several victories and his maiden Major appearance. Here are some facts you may not know about the DP World Tour professional.

Calum Hill Facts

1. Calum Hill was born in Kirkaldy, Scotland on 3 November 1994.

2. After being introduced to the game by his father, Neil, he played first at Aberdour Golf Club, then Muckhart Golf Club in his homeland.

3. In 2012, he was offered a golf scholarship at Western New Mexico University.

4. Hill graduated with a with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting three years later, but remained at the university, where he become the men’s assistant golf coach – a role he held for two years before turning professional in 2017.

5. After his maiden pro win at the 2017 San Juan Open, Hill tasted victory for the second time at the Arizona Golf Championship two months later.

6. He then reached the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills via final qualifying, and finished T61.

Hill made his maiden Major appearance in the 2018 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Hill began playing on the Challenge Tour soon after, and claimed his first of three wins on the circuit in the Galgorm Resort & Spa Northern Ireland Open in August 2018.

8. Two more Challenge Tour wins came in 2019, which helped him to finish second on the Order of Merit to earn his DP World Tour card for the 2020 season.

9. Hill's maiden DP World Tour title came in August 2021 at the Cazoo Classic, where he beat Alexander Levy by one shot.

Calum Hill claimed his maiden DP World Tour win at the 2021 Cazoo Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Later that year, he suffered an insect bite in Spain that became infected. However, the apparently minor issue kept him out for almost 12 months after it led to nerve hypersensitivity.

Calum Hill Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full Name Calum Edward Hill Born 3 November 1994 - Kirkaldy, Scotland Turned Pro 2017 Current Tour DP World Tour Previous Tour Challenge Tour DP World Tour Wins 1 Career High World Ranking 97th

Calum Hill Professional Wins