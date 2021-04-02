They have one of the closest player-caddie relationships on Tour but who is Jordan Spieth's caddie?

Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Caddie?

Jordan Spieth may be going through his struggles of late but he has had the same caddie since 2011 and given their closeness that is unlikely to change at the moment. Who is his caddie? We take a look below.

One of the closest and most unusual player-caddie relationships on Tour is that of Jordan Spieth and his caddie Michael Greller. The two have worked together since 2011 and have won three major championships together.

Many people assume, because of the apparent closeness of their relationship that Spieth and Grellar are old friends but this isn’t the case. Greller is 15 years older than Spieth and had a full time job as a teacher when he first met Jordan Spieth in 2011.

That year, Michael Greller was a high school maths teacher living and working in Seattle. He had been earning some extra money on the side by working as a caddie in his local area when Jordan Spieth came to his home town to compete in the US Junior Amateur Championship.

The two teamed up and of course, Spieth was victorious. They gelled on the course and the following year, they joined forces again when Jordan Spieth, the world’s leading amateur at the time, made the field for the 2012 US Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.

When Spieth turned professional, Greller intended to take one year away from teaching to caddie, expecting his player’s progression to be more gradual than meteoric.

However, half way through his first season as a professional, Spieth won the John Deere Classic becoming the first teenager to win on the PGA Tour since Ralph Guldahl in 1931.

By this point, Jordan Spieth was becoming the most promising player in world of golf. He was making his way within the professional ranks with an inexperienced caddie who had never worked on Tour, let alone with a top player before.

This has paid off though because the have had immense success together, including three Major titles, two of which came in 2015.

Back then Spieth won consecutive majors at the US Masters and the US Open. Importantly, the latter was played at Chambers Bay near Washington, somewhere Greller knew well. Not only had Greller caddied there but he also married his wife Ellie, there.

However the pair have not been immune from struggles as they nearly went four years without a win after the 2017 Open Championship victory. Many were calling for Spieth to try and see if a new caddie worked but credit where it is due, he remained with Greller and they got back into the winner’s circle in 2021 at the Valero Texas Open.

