15 Things You Didn’t Know About Dylan Frittelli

1. He was born in Johannesburg on 5th June 1990

2. His had his first golf lesson at the age of 12

3. He won the 2007 Callaway Junior World Golf Championships for boys aged 15 to 17

4. He also won the 2008 South African Boys’ Championship

5. He represented South Africa at the 2008 and 2010 Eisenhower Trophy

6. He played college golf at the University of Texas on the same ‘Texas Longhorn’ team as Jordan Spieth. In 2012, he sunk the winning putt for the team’s first NCAA Championship victory in 40 years

7. He posted a 3.40 GPA as a geography major and won the 2012 Byron Nelson Award given to the top academic golfer in the USA

8. He turned pro in 2012 off +4

9. He primarily played on the Sunshine and Challenge Tours before reaching the European Tour in 2017

10. His maiden pro title came on the Challenge Tour at Karten Golf Open in Austria, and he also won 2016 Rolex Challenge in Switzerland on the Challenge Tour

11. He won twice on the European Tour in 2017, at the Lyoness Open and Mauritius Open

12. In his Masters debut, he made a hole-in-one during the 2018 Par 3 Contest

13. His first PGA Tour title came at the 2019 John Deere Classic, where he beat Russell Henley by two shots

14. Away from golf, he enjoys surfing, tennis and making Lego

15. His career-high world ranking is 44th