Meet the high-school sweetheart of Jordan Spieth, Annie Verret.

Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Wife?

Jordan Spieth finally got back into the winner’s circle in 2021 which was actually the first win on the PGA Tour he has had whilst being a married man.

But who exactly is his wife? Meet Annie Verret here.

The pair are believed to have met at high-school in Texas and stayed together despite attending different colleges.

Spieth went to the University of Texas at Austen whereas Verret went to Texas Tech and majored in business. She graduated with a GPA of 4.0 and below you can see the pair celebrating their graduation.

Whilst Jordan is on the golf course Verret is, and has been, involved in a number of projects. For example she was the event coordinator for The First Tee of Greater Dallas which was an organisation that looked to inspire underprivileged children through golf.

She was also part of The Birthday Party Project which is an organisation that looks to host birthday parties for homeless youths in America.

The pair got engaged in 2018 with Spieth saying; “It was nice. My brother was in town and her sister got in town, so we had our families there afterwards and it was a great night, really excited.”

“I had a decent idea, and then I was pretty sick,” he continued. “I had to have a backup plan. But I woke up and felt good that day and went through with it.”

They got married in 2018 in Texas.

