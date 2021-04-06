Take a look at these 10 facts on American professional golfer Harris English.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Harris English

1. English was born in Valdosta, Georgia on the 23rd of July 1989. Valdosta is a city in the south of Georgia, just north-east from Tallahassee.

2. He quickly showed his talent for the game of golf. From 2003 to 2007 he attended Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee where he would lead the golf team to four state titles. He also won one individual state title in high school.

3. English attended the University of Georgia. Whilst there he played on the same team as fellow PGA Tour players Russell Henley, Brian Harman and Patrick Reed.

4. At the University of Georgia he studied Consumer Economics and graduated in 2011. That was the same year he turned professional and he remains a huge fanatic of the Georgia Bulldogs football team.

5. Growing up his favourite players were Davis Love III and Fred Couples.

6. English has had three PGA Tour victories. They came back in 2013 and 2014 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and OHL Classic at Mayakoba, and then at the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

7. Three things on his bucket list are skydiving, flying in an F16 and driving a NASCAR vehicle. He also likes to hunt and he told PGATour.com that one of his best experiences outside of golf was shooting an 11-point buck. He also likes to watch the tv show ‘Jeopardy.’

8. He has earned over $16 million from his golf career so far.

9. He currently resides in Sea Island, Georgia with his wife Helen Marie. Some other golfers who we believe live in the area are J.T. Poston, Keith Mitchell and Patton Kizzire.

10. English uses a 1989 quarter to mark his ball when playing golf to represent the year he was born.