What Putter Does Jordan Spieth Use?

One of the best putters on his day, Jordan Spieth's putter has been in his bag for over 10 years now and has taken him to three Major titles along the way. It's also one of the more unique putters on Tour, so what exactly is Jordan Spieth using...

Spieth has had the same putter in the bag for 10 years or so now - a Scotty Cameron Circle T 009. He said of the putter, "The 009 was my favourite putter [as a junior golfer]. Adam Scott and Geoff Ogilvy, two of my favourite golfers, used it, and that got me. I've been using it since I was 15, and I won't be changing anytime soon."

That being said when he went as a junior to get fitted for a putter with Scotty Cameron, his heart was on another model. Speaking to Scotty Cameron tour rep Drew Page, Spieth said; “Adam Scott had a 009, Geoff Ogilvy was putting with a 009, those were like my favorite players, but I really wanted to go in and get a GSS, because my friends at the club I grew up at were like, ‘Dude, this is like a $5-10,000 putter; this is German Stainless Steel, it’s soft, it’s what Tiger uses, it’s what all the pros were using. I wanted to be open to maybe what would be the best for me, but in the back of my mind… we didn’t try a GSS for like the first 3 or 4 putters that I was hitting there, and I was like, ‘Hey, do you care if I try one of those [GSS putters]? I just kind of want to see the feel.’” He actually walked away with a Teryllium 1.5 putter but soon moved onto the 009.

