7 Signs Your Golf Coach Is Holding You Back

Golf coaching is seen as the fastest and most sure-fire way to guarantee improvement. But what if the very person you trust to help you progress is actually the one holding you back? Despite PGA Professionals being widely viewed as the well respected gold standard in golf coaching, no coaching relationship is immune from mismatch.

The warning signs that something isn’t working can range from barely noticeable to blindingly obvious. Here are some red flags to consider if you are searching for a coach or beginning to question whether your lessons are truly helping you improve.

They Don’t Ask Your Goals

If your coach hasn’t asked you what you are trying to achieve, that is a warning sign. Coaching without clear goals can quickly turn into generic swing work that may have little relevance to your game. Whether you want to shoot lower scores, enjoy competitive golf, play pain-free or simply feel more confident on the course, your coaching should reflect what YOU are trying to achieve.

It is important to remember that while the coach may have more technical knowledge on golf, they don’t know you better than you do. Great coaching starts with listening, because without understanding your priorities, even well-intentioned advice can miss the mark.

Going Through The Motions

One of the more subtle red flags is when your lessons start to feel like your coach is simply going through the motions. As a coach, I know all too well that maintaining enthusiasm when coaching many clients back-to-back is one of the most challenging aspects, but it is an extremely important part of the job.

If your lessons start to feel rushed, repetitive, or lack genuine engagement and curiosity, it will leave you feeling more like you are in a chicken factory rather than an individual with your own hopes and dreams for your golf.

Remember your coach’s diary management is not your responsibility and your golf lesson deserves the same level of enthusiasm and attention to detail, regardless of what time of the day it is.

I Know You Are Good At Golf

Demonstrating has its place in coaching, but when a lesson becomes more about the coach showcasing their own ability than developing yours, it’s a red flag. Watching great shots can be impressive, but it doesn’t mean you have to be impressed.

It’s a safe assumption the pro is good at golf, you are not there to be entertained or a clapping seal, you are there to learn, understand and improve. I’m sad to say I have come across too many pros who seem to think their golf swing and ability to hit the ball is what will inspire and be transformative for their pupil’s golf, when in reality it makes them look a bit of a…silly billy.

Gives Positions Not Understanding

To me, asking a pupil to copy swing positions without explaining why we are doing them would be like asking them to copy a sentence in a foreign language. They could write it out beautifully, but if they don’t understand what it says, it is ultimately a waste of time. Great coaching ensures you understand every step of the way, why you are doing something and provides the awareness and tools to self-correct and adapt.

Not Good Communicators

The above point leads onto this one because without clear communication, even the best technical advice will fail to land. Becoming a golf coach requires extensive training, much of which focuses on the more technical aspects of the game, such as swing mechanics and ball flight.

If a coach lacks the ability to simplify and clearly explain what they want you to do in a way that suits your learning style, you will struggle. Or perhaps there is a case for Albert Einstein's famous quote: "If you can't explain it simply, you don't understand it well enough."

You’re Improving In Lessons But Not On The Course

We have all heard someone say, “But I can do it on the range.” The truth is, practice is very different from play! How I like to explain it to my pupils is that practice is like revision and playing on the course is the exam. Revision time is over the moment you step onto the golf course; you will now only have the game that you have turned up with that day.

If one of your ambitions is to play better and score better, your lessons must reflect that by incorporating practice scenarios that recreate the pressures of playing golf. If your coach simply lets you hit the same shot time and time again, they are not preparing you by helping you understand the differences between play and practice and how to do both effectively.

You Feel Less Confident

Coaching should leave you feeling clearer, more capable and more empowered, even when you are working on making challenging changes. If your lessons consistently leave you feeling confused, tense or doubting your ability, then something isn’t right and it is okay to recognise and acknowledge that. Progress should never come at the expense of confidence, because without belief you won’t achieve the improvement you want and most importantly the enjoyment.

Ultimately, great coaching is about good communication, trust, and progress. It’s completely okay to want something different from a coach as your game, goals, or circumstances evolve. Feeling a sense of loyalty is natural, especially when someone has invested time and effort in you, but loyalty should never come at the expense of your development or enjoyment of the game.

As a coach, I fully understand and accept that even with the training and standards required of PGA Professionals, my coaching style won’t suit every golfer. Over time, I’ve developed a clear niche for the type of player I help to flourish. Recognising that a coaching relationship no longer serves you isn’t a failure or a criticism, it’s simply an acknowledgement that your needs have changed and the right coach should help you move forward, not leave you feeling stuck.