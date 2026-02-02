What Do Golf Club Secretaries Actually Do?

The role of a golf club secretary has changed at many clubs in recent years

The secretary of a golf club is responsible for the day-to-day running of that club and he or she is answerable to the owners of the golf club.

In a members club, this is the committee; in a proprietary-owned club, this body may be termed a management board, but it will carry out much the same oversight role.

Some of the responsibilities could be fairly mundane. Among the tasks I have seen listed in job descriptions clubs have provided in recent years for their incoming secretary have been “check snooker table condition every six months and arrange any maintenance,” “ensure noticeboards are kept neat and tidy” and “ensure the club flag is lowered when the deaths of present and past members are notified”.

It normally fell to the secretary to communicate with members and external bodies – anything from the cost of membership to invoicing for services rendered. Often alongside those in the pro shop, the secretary was the point of contact for many at the club, especially visitors.

