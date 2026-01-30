I Tried To Self-Coach My Golf Swing. Here’s Why I’ll Never Do It Again

We’re officially past the honeymoon phase of January. The ambitious goals we set at the turn of the year have usually started to gather dust by now, but as the days get slightly longer, my focus has shifted from vague intentions to the reality of the upcoming season.

I’ve had to accept where I’m actually at with my game. For too long, I’ve been chasing a score, expecting to pull great rounds out of the bag despite putting in zero serious practice.

I was stuck in a schooldays mindset, studying just enough to get by. But as we all know, that ‘just enough’ philosophy doesn’t work with golf. To be any good and play consistently well, especially under the structure of the World Handicap System, you have to work at it.

Interestingly though, seeing England Golf’s data does provide some much-needed perspective. We all strive for that perfect, lower number, but have you ever wondered what percentile you fall into? The figures show that with over 780,000 golfers holding a Handicap Index in England, playing off 16, I'm actually squarely among the majority who find chasing that lower number a serious challenge. Only 18 in 100 golfers have a handicap of 10.4 or better, and just 1 in 100 are below 0.4.

The 30-Minute Wake-Up Call

However, I did recently abandon that 'getting by' attitude and started with the most basic step by seeking professional help. A bunker lesson at Colchester Golf Club with PGA Professional Sarah Bennett was a revelation. I’d fallen into the hit and hope brigade and had completely lost the plot when it came to bunkers. Last season I lost so many shots by either not getting out of the sand on my first, or even second attempt, or by airmailing the ball across the green.

I thought I knew it all. After all, over the years I’ve witnessed so many instruction shoots and read endless bunker tips, so in my head, I knew the right technique, thinking this was a blip and miraculously the effective sand play that I used to deliver would return.

Of course, I realise now, given the faults that Sarah identified had crept into my setup and swing, that was never going to happen. It’s incredible that I ever got out of the sand at all! Now, I’m looking at the rest of my game with fresh eyes and I’ve realised it’s probably time for a complete swing overhaul.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Paul Bennett)

I therefore urge anyone struggling with their game to book a golf lesson, and now is the perfect time before the new season begins. I’d completely underestimated how what you feel is so different from what is real. Plus, aside from immediately correcting my faults, the session gave me a real confidence boost and left me feeling energised to go out and practice, knowing exactly what I should be doing now.

This also helps to improve the mental process, washing away the ‘hit and hope’ confusion. While I’m no pro, this is where they excel. Take Lottie Woad, for example, her work ethic is unrivalled. Woad’s coach, Luke Bone, has mentioned that she's often the first one on the range during a tournament week and he has to ensure she doesn't tire herself out.

That kind of discipline, the dedication to process over result, is exactly what most club golfers (myself included) lack. Even professional players miss shots, they are only human, but what separates them is their immediate return to a process.

I know that I’m talking a good game! But my new commitment, armed with expert instruction, is to adopt that same mindset - trust my technique, commit to effort, and know that even the inevitable missed shot is just my sign to stick to the plan I've practiced.