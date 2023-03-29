On The Move, New Entries And Highest Climbers In Our New Top 100

With so much improvement work going on at many of our courses, it's never been truer that if you’re not striving to move forwards, you’re almost certainly going backwards in the Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 course rankings, such is the level of competition.

That said, there is probably less new-build work going on at the top end than at any time over the past couple of decades, so at least clubs are no longer having to contend with several excellent newcomers every ranking cycle.

But there are still some, as our highest new entry proves...

New entries

Just as last time round with the arrival of Dumbarnie, so too is our highest new entry this time a modern links. St Patrick’s Links at Rosapenna in Co. Donegal enters our list in 61st place.

The magnificent newcomer, which opened in 2021 and is the handiwork of Tom Doak, is laid out over stunning linksland where two former courses had lain dormant for some time.

Tom Doak's St Patrick's Links at Rosapenna has rapidly gained a big reputation (Image credit: Courtesy of Clyde Johnson)

It is a vast rollercoaster adventure through the dunes, benefitting from the feeling of space that having just one course on land previously occupied by two has allowed. We will be watching its progress in our rankings with keen interest over the coming years.

Wallasey on The Wirral enters our rankings for the first time in 89th place after taking big steps forward in recent years. Among many improvements are those to the lovely little par-3 12th, where all bunkers have been rebuilt, plus considerable clearing out in the dunes between 10 and 18 to create much more stirring visuals.

Impressive improvements at Wallasey see the Wirral links enter our Top 100 for the first time (Image credit: Wallasey Golf Club)

Dundonald Links joins our already strong Ayrshire contingent in 99th place following major investment by its new owners. Since 2019, Darwin Escapes has invested £25 million in total, including an impressive proper clubhouse (for the first time!).

The course has undergone significant improvements too, but while that is the main focus of our ranking criteria, facilities and visitor experience do account for 20% of the evaluation, and the sheer extent of improvements on those fronts alone at Dundonald has been enough for it to break free from the cluster of clubs nipping keenly at the heels of our Top 100.

Dundonald now joins four other Ayrshire courses in our Top 100 (Image credit: Mark Alexander)

Gleneagles PGA Centenary course received improved reports this time, too – enough for it to enter in 100th place and for the resort to become just the second establishment with three courses in our Top 100.

It has perhaps always been overshadowed by its older siblings but more people are now seeing it as an excellent course in its own right.

All three courses at Gleneagles are now in our Top 100 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally New entries to the 2023/24 top 100 Course Ranking Header Cell - Column 2 Rosapenna St Patrick's Links 61 Row 0 - Cell 2 Wallasey 89 Row 1 - Cell 2 Dundonald 99 Row 2 - Cell 2 Gleneagles PGA Centenary 100 Row 3 - Cell 2

Re-entries

Carne Golf Links has been in before but returns in 76th place this time with the newer Kilmore nine combining with the more spectacular nine from the Hackett course to create the new Wild Atlantic Dunes routing.

The holes and landscape on a rugged Co. Mayo peninsula are breath-taking and it received rave reviews. Our only dilemma was whether it should be a new entry or a re-entry. It really makes no difference – either way it’s back in - and ultimately we opted for the latter.

Carne, in a slightly different guise, is a re-entry this time (Image credit: Carne Golf Links)

Tandridge in Surrey has wavered either side of our cut-off point for a decade or so, but comes back in this time in 97th place following further good work on the course at the hands of Tim Lobb and a period of quite excellent course conditioning during the review period.

Tandridge in Surrey makes it back in after some excellent recent progress (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Re-entries to the 2023/24 top 100 Course Ranking Carne Wild Atlantic Dunes 76 Tandridge 97

Biggest climbers

Our biggest climbers this time round are three long-established and highly regarded courses. First, the Queen’s course at Gleneagles – the shortest in our Top 100 – climbs eight spots to 50th as the resort continues to invest in all its facilities.

There's and eight-place climb for the Queen's course at Gleneagles (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal Cinque Ports climbs eight to 45th, with our panellists effusive in their praise of an already great course that has been further improved in recent years through Martin Ebert’s excellent work on holes such as the two par 5s at 3 and 16.

Royal Cinque Ports is back in the top 50 for the first time in ten years (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Finally, we started this piece with Tom Doak at St Patrick’s and finish it with him at Woodhall Spa.

His highly acclaimed renovation work on the Hotchkin course there has now settled in really well with our assessors impressed by the transformation. It climbs five to 13th this time round.

Woodhall Spa's Hotchkin course makes a significant move at the top end of our rankings (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Biggest climbers in the 2023/24 top 100 Course New ranking Movement Royal Cinque Ports 45 Up 8 Gleneagles Queen's 50 Up 8 Woodhall Spa Hotchkin 13 Up 5

Other notable climbers

A further eight courses have gone up at least three places in our latest rankings, as highlighted in the table below.