The isle of Ireland is home to some of the world's greatest links courses including 2019 Open venue Royal Portrush and the truly beautiful Royal County Down, which ranks 1st in Golf Monthly's UK&I Top 100 Golf Courses list. Whether north, south or inland, Ireland is full of amazing golf and is a hugely popular destination for UK, US and global travellers.

Our Top 100 list features 21 Irish courses, with three from Northern Ireland and a total of 18 from the Republic of Ireland. Our top-rated Republic of Ireland course is The European Club whilst the sensational Adare Manor also features highly. Adare is the country's best inland course and welcomes the Ryder Cup in 2027.

Best Golf Courses in Ireland

Below we list the top 21 golf courses in Ireland according to our most recent Top 100 rankings...

Royal County Down - Championship



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Newcastle, County Down

Newcastle, County Down Founded: 1889

1889 Designed by: Old Tom Morris, George Combe, Harry Vardon and Harry Colt

Old Tom Morris, George Combe, Harry Vardon and Harry Colt Green fee: £270-£370

£270-£370 Top 100 ranking: 1st

Rollercoaster fairways, blind shots and gloriously natural bunkering make this course one of the most stunning settings for golf anywhere in the world - and that's why we rank it as the best golf course in the UK and Ireland. It is exhilarating and at times challenging. When the gorse and heather are in bloom it is an absolute picture. A globally renowned venue blessed with sea views and the spectacular backdrop of the Mourne Mountains.

Royal Portrush - Dunluce

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Portrush, County Antrim

Portrush, County Antrim Founded: 1888

1888 Designed by: Harry Colt

Harry Colt Green fee: £240-£390

£240-£390 Top 100 ranking: 8th

There are two courses at the excellent Royal Portrush Club and it is the Dunluce that is right up there among the best not just in the UK&I, but in the world. It was designed by the legendary Harry Colt, and even before the relatively recent changes prior to hosting the 2019 Open Championship, there were plenty who felt it was a contender for the best course in the whole of Ireland. Its perceived Achilles’ Heel had always been a pair of less impressive, long but essentially anticlimactic finishing holes. These have now been replaced by two brand new holes designed by the prolific Martin Ebert. They match the pars of the holes they replaced and are now the par-5 7th and par-4 8th. Portrush is scheduled to host The Open once again in 2025.

The European Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Brittas Bay, County Wicklow

Brittas Bay, County Wicklow Founded: 1987

1987 Designed by: Pat Ruddy

Pat Ruddy Green fee: €230

€230 Top 100 ranking: 19th

Back in the 1980s, Irish golf writer and golf course architect, Pat Ruddy was determined to have a golf course of his own. Perhaps fearing that the scope to develop classic linksland into little pieces of golfing heaven would only diminish over time, he set out on a helicopter reconnaissance mission in 1987 to find the perfect spot. The fruits of that mission turned out to be Brittas Bay in County Wicklow, and six years later, dream became reality when his European Club opened for play there. Five holes hug the beach closely with the 12th green being particularly memorable in the fact it stretches a 9-iron from front to back. Recent work has widened the fairways and there is now a larger 15th green up on the cliff. A wonderful blend of fun and challenge.

Waterville

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Waterville, County Kerry

Waterville, County Kerry Founded: 1973

1973 Designed by: Eddie Hackett and Claude Harmon

Eddie Hackett and Claude Harmon Green fee: €250

€250 Top 100 ranking: 20th

While the layout is still relatively young, it has the look and feel of a course that has been here forever. Almost completely surrounded by water, there are views over to the mountains and it is an excellent test of golf. More recently, Tom Fazio completed a project to make the topography more consistent throughout while enhancing the challenge, beauty and traditional links playing surfaces. It's an excellent test situated alongside a peaceful, expansive and beautiful bay. Magical, mystical, wondrous. Waterville is all of these things and more.

Adare Manor

(Image credit: ©2018 LC Lambrecht)

Location: Adare, County Limerick

Adare, County Limerick Founded: 1995 (re-designed 2016)

1995 (re-designed 2016) Designed by: Robert Trent Jones Sr (Tom Fazio re-design)

Robert Trent Jones Sr (Tom Fazio re-design) Green fee: €395

€395 Top 100 ranking: 23rd

This course had been closed for a full two years in order of a renovation and the result has made it undoubtedly the best inland course in Ireland that now ranks as the 4th-best inland golf course in the entire UK and Ireland. State-of-the-art drainage was installed with more than 6,600 square meters of new bunkering and completely new playing surfaces. It is arguably the most Augusta-like experience anywhere this side of the pond. The 2027 Ryder Cup will be hosted at this parkland gem, 100 years after the first match - it's set to be an incredible week.

Ballybunion - Old

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Ballybunion, County Kerry

Ballybunion, County Kerry Founded: 1893

1893 Designed by: Robert Trent Jones Sr

Robert Trent Jones Sr Green fee: €250

€250 Top 100 ranking: 25th

The course is on Ireland’s Atlantic coast, in County Kerry, and while the opening holes offer a more gentle easing into the round, the fireworks well and truly ignite from the 7th onwards. Almost without a break to the end of the round, you enjoy a thrilling rollercoaster ride through the dunes. While some of the holes cling to the cliff-tops, others nudge and elbow their way down and along through the sandhills. Sometimes it is both. Five-time Open champion Tom Watson is a huge fan. He played the course 40 years ago and described it as the best in the world. "After playing Ballybunion for the first time, a man would think that the game of golf originated here.” He would later return to advise on some course changes, and also to serve as the club’s millennium captain.

Lahinch - Old

(Image credit: Steve Carr)

Location: Lahinch, County Clare

Lahinch, County Clare Founded: 1892

1892 Designed by: Alister MacKenzie

Alister MacKenzie Green fee: €240

€240 Top 100 ranking: 26th

Lahinch played host to a thrilling Irish Open in 2019, won in some style by Jon Rahm. The event showcased the quality of the design and test offered by the Old Course. That, combined with extensive works, has seen Lahinch climb six places to 26th our latest UK&I Top 100 rankings. Golf at Lahnich on the County Clare coast began in 1892 when two officials of Limerick Golf Club laid out 18 holes with the assistance of officers from the “Black Watch” regiment. Old Tom Morris made improvements in 1894 but it was Dr Alister MacKenzie who, in 1927, created the course largely still in play today.

Portmarnock - Red and Blue

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Location: Portmarnock, County Dublin

Portmarnock, County Dublin Founded: 1894

1894 Designed by: William Pickeman

William Pickeman Green fee: €250-€425

€250-€425 Top 100 ranking: 27th

Set on a relatively flat and wonderfully sandy peninsula to the north of Dublin, the 27 holes at Portmarnock look exactly as though they were always destined for golf. And while the landscape may not have the towering dunes that occur elsewhere in the country, this is a serious championship test. It is extremely highly regarded and has long been ranked as one of the country’s very finest golfing examinations. Golf here dates back to 1894, and the course has hosted a huge number of prestigious titles including no fewer than 19 Irish Open Championships. More recently, in 2019, it was the home of the Amateur Championship

Old Head

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Location: Kinsale, County Cork

Kinsale, County Cork Founded: 1997

1997 Designed by: Ron Kirby

Ron Kirby Green fee: €375

€375 Top 100 ranking: 33rd

This spectacular track, laid out on a towering headland jutting into the Atlantic near Kinsale in County Cork, boasts elements of links and cliff-top golf… and arguably the most dramatic setting of any course in our Top 100. Many of the holes are stunning, but the 12th and 13th, near the headland’s slender neck and perilously close to sheer vertical drops, sum up the Old Head experience. In places, mixing cliff-top with links, defies belief with its incredible setting and series of spectacular holes. The experience and views on offer make Old Head one of the world's most incredible golf courses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Doonbeg, County Clare

Doonbeg, County Clare Founded: 2002

2002 Designed by: Greg Norman

Greg Norman Green fee: €210-€240

€210-€240 Top 100 ranking: 43rd

Set amidst the incredible dunes overlooking Doughmore Bay in County Clare, Greg Norman’s brilliant layout has been further enhanced by Martin Hawtree since the Trump Organization took over in 2014.. The course begins with one of the greatest opening holes in golf, a fabulous par-5 that takes you through the tunes to an amphitheatre green. It raises the expectation of what is to come, and that expectation is met with a tremendous selection of strikingly memorable holes that are supremely enjoyable simply to behold, let alone to play.

Rosapenna - Sandy Hills



(Image credit: Larry Lambrecht)

Location: Rosapenna, Donegal

Rosapenna, Donegal Founded: 2003

2003 Designed by: Pat Ruddy

Pat Ruddy Green fee: €110-€210

€110-€210 Top 100 ranking: 46th

It’s hard to believe the Sandy Hills Links is less than 20 years old, the Pat Ruddy design opened in just 2003. Carved through the dunes, this superb layout has quickly earned a reputation as one of the finest modern links in Ireland. Sandy Hills is one of the great examples of course design from the last 25 years. It makes the very most of this dramatic coastal landscape, delivering a superb variety of unique, memorable and challenging golf holes. It’s tough, there’s no question about that, but it’s fair and it’s hugely enjoyable.

Tralee

An aerial view of the par 3, 3rd hole at Tralee Golf Club

Location: Barrow West, County Kerry

Barrow West, County Kerry Founded: 1984

1984 Designed by: Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer Green fee: €250

€250 Top 100 ranking: 48th

A small-town nine-hole Irish club securing Arnold Palmer’s services to create its new 18-hole layout was a remarkable coup. But the King was clearly seduced by the spectacular seaside plot high above the beach at West Barrow that Tralee Golf Club had in mind.The dream layout Palmer created in the mid-1980s mixes links and clifftop golf over two contrasting nines. The back nine was always the star here but the latest upgrades will see an already good front nine seriously up its game.

County Louth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Baltray, County Louth

Baltray, County Louth Founded: 1892

1892 Designed by: Tom Simpson

Tom Simpson Green fee: €165-€185

€165-€185 Top 100 ranking: 59th

Although County Louth Golf Club dates back to 1892, the course is largely the work of Tom Simpson in 1938. Despite, or rather because of some more recent changes from Tom MacKenzie, it remains traditional, stirring, bracing seaside golf at its best. It’s a strong layout that has played host to numerous top-level competitions over the years. It was host to the Irish Open in 2004 and again in 2009 when Shane Lowry famously won the event as an amateur. It's also a regular host to the East of Ireland Championship. The wind is almost always a factor at County Louth, or Baltray, and you need to be able to shape the ball both ways to score well.

Ballyliffin - Glashedy



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Ballyliffin, Donegal

Ballyliffin, Donegal Founded: 1995

1995 Designed by: Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock

Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock Green fee: €200

€200 Top 100 ranking: 68th

The Glashedy, one of two Top 100 courses at Ballyliffin, was designed by the great Pat Ruddy along with his friend and creative partner Tom Craddock, and it is a thoroughly exciting modern links featuring punishing bunkers and fast-running fairways. The views are outstanding, both internally over the course and of the surrounding scenery and the sea. This serious championship test runs over a lunar-like landscape, and with its large, testing greens, it will test every element of your game. If the bunkers are not trouble enough, there are times when the wind is blowing, which is often, that it is a brute.

The Island

(Image credit: Steve Carr)

Location: Donabate, County Dublin

Donabate, County Dublin Founded: 1890

1890 Designed by: Fred W. Hawtree, Eddie Hackett and Martin Hawtree

Fred W. Hawtree, Eddie Hackett and Martin Hawtree Green fee : €165-€240

: €165-€240 Top 100 ranking: 72nd

For some reason, The Island is perhaps less well-known than it deserves to be given its location just ten miles from the centre of Dublin and its idyllic setting, surrounded on three sides by water and marshland with holes that weave through some of the tallest and most awe-inspiring dunes of any older links course. Word of its quality is spreading rapidly, though, and that looks set to continue apace following extensive recent work to remodel the opening half to take fuller advantage of the terrain.

Druids Glen

(Image credit: Druids Glen Golf Club)

Location: Newtown Mount Kennedy, County Wicklow

Newtown Mount Kennedy, County Wicklow Founded: 1995

1995 Designed by: Pat Ruddy & Tom Craddock

Pat Ruddy & Tom Craddock Green fee: €90-€120

€90-€120 Top 100 ranking: 82nd

A four-time Irish Open venue and one of the country's finest parkland tests - it ranks as the second-highest Irish inland course in our top 100. Architect Pat Ruddy may be more renowned for his spectacular Irish links, but Druids Glen is proof that he knows what he’s doing inland too. Water comes into play on many holes but it is the back stretch which stands out the most. 12th, 13th , 17th (island-green) and 18th spring to mind.

Mount Juliet





Location: Mount Juliet, County Kilkenny

Mount Juliet, County Kilkenny Founded: 1991

1991 Designed by: Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus Green fee: €110-€145

€110-€145 Top 100 ranking: 88th

Mount Juliet provides a truly majestic setting for the game and has matured extremely well over the course of three decades. Tranquil, beautiful and at times generously open, but with holes that are beautifully framed, this really is one of Ireland’s – and indeed the UK&I’s - very best modern parkland layouts. Many professional events have visited Mount Juliet, including the Irish Open three times in the 1990s and the WGC–American Express Championship twice, with Tiger and Ernie the victors. The Irish Open returned in 2021 for the first time in 26 years.

County Sligo - Championship

Location: Rosses Upper, County Sligo

Rosses Upper, County Sligo Founded: 1894

1894 Designed by: Harry Colt and Martin Hawtree

Harry Colt and Martin Hawtree Green fee: €200-€215

€200-€215 Top 100 ranking: 90th

Founded in 1894, County Sligo Golf Club at Rosses Point is one of the oldest links in Ireland. Harry Colt was principally responsible for the design of the championship course and Martin Hawtree has advised the club on more recent improvements to the layout. It's a superb and spectacular links overlooked by Benbulben Mountain as well as being encircled by the sea. Throughout the round, the views and the golfing test are outstanding. When you reach the distant loop of holes around the turn, you feel as though you are in a different world.

Enniscrone - Dune

Location: Enniscrone, County Sligo

Enniscrone, County Sligo Founded: 1918

1918 Designed by: Eddie Hackett

Eddie Hackett Green fee: €135-€145

€135-€145 Top 100 ranking: 95th

Eddie Hackett is renowned for some of the most exciting and attractive courses in Ireland, and the fabulous Dunes Course at Enniscrone is a terrific example. Here, he took a more modest 9-holer and expanded it into an exciting voyage of discovery through the sand. The site is blessed with some of the most spectacular dunes in the country, and they are used to maximum and very dramatic effect. This is especially true as some years ago Donald Steel added a further nine at the same time as making greater use of the dunes for the original 18. Quite simply, it is nothing short of fun throughout all 18 holes and a round on the Dunes course will stay forever in the memory.

Portstewart - Strand





Location: Portstewart, County Londonderry

Portstewart, County Londonderry Founded: 1894

1894 Designed by: Willie Park Jr and Des Giffin

Willie Park Jr and Des Giffin Green fee: €195-€250

€195-€250 Top 100 ranking: 97th

Situated on the north coast of Northern Ireland, Portstewart is just five miles west of Royal Portrush. The club dates back to 1894 and it is now home to not one but three 18-hole courses, albeit that the Old Course is a 5-minute drive away on the other side of town. Running through towering dunes, the Strand Course is a joy to the eye with one of the most spectacular opening nines in golf. We rate it as the third best in Northern Ireland behind two absolute world-beaters, Royal County Down and Royal Portrush.

Ballyliffin - Old

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Location: Ballyliffin, Donegal

Ballyliffin, Donegal Founded: 1947

1947 Designed by: Eddie Hackett, Charles Lawrie, Frank Pennink, Tom Craddock, Pat Ruddy and Nick Faldo

Eddie Hackett, Charles Lawrie, Frank Pennink, Tom Craddock, Pat Ruddy and Nick Faldo Green fee: €180

€180 Top 100 ranking: 99th

The older sibling of Glashedy dating back to 1973, was upgraded by Nick Faldo in the 90s and is perhaps the more subtle and refined of the two wonderful courses. Ballyliffin is the only Irish club to feature two entries in our UK&I top 100 list. Perhaps a little more forgiving than its younger sibling, it is certainly more traditional. Some also consider it to be the more fun of the two. Whatever your view on this, there is no doubting that it makes for a perfect companion and counterbalance, full of allure and character, while still a proper test in its own right.

What is the number one golf course in Ireland? The number one golf course in the isle of Ireland is Royal County Down in Northern Ireland. In the Republic of Ireland, the number one golf course is The European Club according to the Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 Golf Courses list.

How many golf courses are there in Ireland? Ireland has a total of 494 golf courses according to 'Golf Around the World 2019', which was released by The R&A.