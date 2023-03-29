'A Round On This Eclectic Top 100 Dream Course Would Blow You Away!'

The idea was simple – to come up with the best 1st to 18th holes in this instalment of the UK & Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses.

Of course, any hypothetical selection such as this is highly subjective. But we’ve tried to create a fictional course delivering the right blend of ebb and flow, challenge and enjoyment.

It’s a little quirky too with a run of three, straight par 3s. Whether you agree with all the choices or not, around on this eclectic top 100 dream course would blow you away!

1st hole Doonbeg (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opener at Trump International Golf Links Ireland (Doonbeg) leads right into the dunes and gives a clear indication of the dramatic terrain to come.

2nd - Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Par 4, 425 yards

Royal Porthcawl 2nd hole (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Playing right out to the shoreline, beach and out-of-bounds lurk to the left side on the 2nd at Royal Porthcawl and become more of a factor as you near the green.

3rd at Royal County Down (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are incredible views over Dundrum Bay on this formidable par 4 at Royal County Down where bunkers provide significant threat on both drive and approach.

4th at Old Head Golf Links (Image credit: Getty Images)

There can be few more striking holes than this clifftop test at Old Head Golf Links. Playing out towards the lighthouse, anything veering left will disappear over the cliffs.

5th - Cruden Bay Golf Club Championship Course, Par 4, 463 yards

5th at Cruden Bay (Image credit: Cruden Bay)

From an elevated tee, this cracking hole at Cruden Bay sweeps through the dunes, turning gently right to left towards a huge sloping green.

6th - Sunningdale Golf Club New Course, Par 5, 510 yards

The stunning 6th at Sunningdale New (Image credit: Getty Images)

You look across an expanse of beautiful heathland at Sunningdale Golf Club New Course before firing down to a fairway sweeping left to right, before climbing again to the green.

7th, Hankley Common Golf Club, Par 3, 183 yards

The 7th at Hankley Common (Image credit: Jason Livy)

It’s the near perfect simplicity of this par-3 at Hankley Common that makes it so enticing. The ball must carry a swathe of heather and rough to a two-tier green.

8th – Royal Troon Golf Club Old Course, Par 3, 123 yards

the "Postage Stamp" (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

One of the most famous short holes, the putting surface of the Postage Stamp at Royal Troon is incredibly narrow and vicious bunkers wait short, left and right.

9th - Trump Turnberry Ailsa Course, Par 3, 187 yards

The striking and iconic 9th at Trump Turnberry (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing over the rocks and the waves to the iconic lighthouse at Trump Turnberry, the tee shot on this hole is one of the most exciting in golf.

10th - Sunningdale Golf Club Old Course, Par 4, 488 yards

The 10th on the Old Course at Sunningdale (Image credit: Getty Images)

Played from an elevated tee to a fairway lined with trees and heather, and shaped from left to right. A very tough par 4 at Sunningdale Old Course, but one to earn your stop at the famous halfway hut!

11th - Hillside Golf Club, Par 5, 509 yards

11th at Hillside (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fairway on the 11th at Hillside kinks right before turning left between dunes to a green framed by a circle of high pines.

The 12th at Kingsbarns (Image credit: Getty Images)

A fabulous long hole, hugging the shoreline. The 12th at Kingsbarns ends with a daunting shot to a 65-yard-long green with the sea waiting short and left.

The 13th at North Berwick West Links (Image credit: Getty Images - David Cannon)

The 13th at North Berwick is one of the most unique holes in golf where your approach must carry an old stone wall to reach the long, narrow putting surface.

14th - Royal Dornoch Golf Club Championship Course, Par 4, 445 yards

Foxy - The 14th at Royal Dornoch (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are no bunkers on “Foxy,” it doesn’t need them. Find the fairway on the 14th at Royal Dornoch and then aim to hold the plateau green.

15th – Royal St Davids Golf Club, Par 4, 427 yards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is how the golfing gods intended the game to be played; a supremely natural, bunkerless hole played through the dunes at Royal St David's.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Calamity Corner” is one of Harry Colt’s best par 3s. The tee on the 16th at Royal Portrush shot must carry to a raised green over a rough-filled chasm.

17th - St Andrews Old Course, Par 4, 455 yards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing over the sheds on the 17th of the Old Course, then into the shallow green with bunker in front and road behind will raise the hairs on the back of your neck.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The toughest closing hole in championship golf, bunkers, out-of-bounds and the snaking Barry Burn set the pulse racing at Carnoustie.

OUR ECLECTIC DREAM 18 TOP 100 COURSE:

Par 72, 7,290 yards