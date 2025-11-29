A Garmin Golf Watch With 25% Off On Black Friday? Sign Me Up

Black Friday 2025 is officially in full swing and we’ve already seen hundreds of excellent deals on golf gear...

With so many discounts going live on Amazon, I've been paying close attention and found some of my favorite golf products reduced.

Speaking from previous events, retailers often slash prices across the golf tech category on Black Friday, giving golfers a rare chance to get some superb deals on rangefinders, launch monitors and accessories.



To be clear, at Golf Monthly, we only write about products we have had in our hands and tested ourselves. That's why I was particularly excited to see this deal on the Garmin Approach S12 Watch.

Garmin watches have a reputation for their high-quality feel, accurate readings and robust build quality, with the Approach S12 standing out to us as a simple, no-frills GPS watch that delivers accurate yardages that is very easy to use.

Unlike other options, the Approach S12 isn't bulky or heavy on the wrist. We found the strap to be impressively lightweight so you can swing the club without it catching on your clothes or wrist.

(Image credit: Future)

If you often have difficulties reading information, the Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch has a handy ‘Big Numbers’ mode to make it more accessible.

Crucially, we found the yardages it provided during our test round were accurate and reliable. For this reason, it's made our list for the best value golf watches on the market.