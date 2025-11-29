A Garmin Golf Watch With 25% Off On Black Friday? Sign Me Up
Bag yourself a Black Friday bargain on the Garmin Approach S12, which is now 25% off and a steal for under $150
Sonny Evans
Black Friday 2025 is officially in full swing and we’ve already seen hundreds of excellent deals on golf gear...
With so many discounts going live on Amazon, I've been paying close attention and found some of my favorite golf products reduced.
Speaking from previous events, retailers often slash prices across the golf tech category on Black Friday, giving golfers a rare chance to get some superb deals on rangefinders, launch monitors and accessories.
To be clear, at Golf Monthly, we only write about products we have had in our hands and tested ourselves. That's why I was particularly excited to see this deal on the Garmin Approach S12 Watch.
If you're on the market for a solid, entry level golf watch then you're in luck...
The Approach S12 has a simple, clear and easy to read display that delivers accurate distance information throughout the round. We particularly liked the ultra lightweight and sleek strap, as the overall performance makes this an excellent deal.
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review
Garmin watches have a reputation for their high-quality feel, accurate readings and robust build quality, with the Approach S12 standing out to us as a simple, no-frills GPS watch that delivers accurate yardages that is very easy to use.
Unlike other options, the Approach S12 isn't bulky or heavy on the wrist. We found the strap to be impressively lightweight so you can swing the club without it catching on your clothes or wrist.
If you often have difficulties reading information, the Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch has a handy ‘Big Numbers’ mode to make it more accessible.
Crucially, we found the yardages it provided during our test round were accurate and reliable. For this reason, it's made our list for the best value golf watches on the market.
Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.1, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Driver: Cobra DS-Adapt X
Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini
Fairway: Ping G440 Max 21°
Irons: Titleist T250 (5), Titleist T100 (6-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56, 60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Bag: Vessel Sunday III
