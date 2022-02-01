These 2021 Golf Products Are About To Be Replaced...Grab A Bargain!

It's that time of year once again, and all the major brands in golf are launching the new 2022 line-up of products, forming the best drivers, best irons and best golf balls you'll find on the market for the upcoming season

While the buzz around the new gear is warranted, there is still plenty of golf deals in clubs, balls, apparel and gadgets that were launched in 2021 and before. At this time of year, retailers are keen to sell it quickly at discount prices to make way for the new additions. Below, we have a list of some of the best gear from 2021 currently available at bargain prices. From drivers, premium golf balls and shoes to the latest gadgets for the course, we are sure you will find a great deal to get your season off to a flying start.

Before we get stuck in, one thing worth baring in mind is the custom fitting process on hardware. As products like drivers, irons and wedges get replaced, you likely won't be able to get custom fit for them. This is the biggest benefit of buying the newest available equipment as retailers a local club professionals will have full fitting kits for the newest line of products.

A good custom fit will mean your clubs will be built to work for you game and not the other way around. However, if you already know your specs, you can buy older products with confidence at some great prices. For shoes, golf balls and gadgets this of course doesn't apply, and great deals can often be found on these outgoing products.

With the launch of the new FootJoy Pro SL 2022, you can expect to see last year's Pro SL and Pro SL Carbon shoes be significantly reduced at a number of retailers. We expect both versions to have some significant reductions in price over the next few months as retailers make way for the new 2022 version. The Pro SL moniker continues to be one of the best spikeless golf shoes on the market and, as good as the 2022 version is, there are some savings to be made on the outgoing 2020 models.

The same iconic silhouette is present on both the Pro SL and Pro SL Carbon and you can expect brilliant performance from both. The grip on both 2020 versions is excellent thanks to the extra contact points with the ground, even in wet conditions you can go after your drives with no fear of slipping or excess movement. The Pro/SL Carbon is noticeably more rigid in all directions, ideal for golfers with overactive lower halves that need even more stability during their swing - but both shoes are excellent.

Read our full review on the 2020 Pro SL and Pro SL Carbon golf shoes and check out some of the best deals on both below.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver

With the highly anticipated TaylorMade Stealth driver range now available for preorder, the SIM2 Max driver from 2021 has now officially been superseded. Covering gear launches for a long as we have, we can strongly predict that the SIM2 Max will come down in price in the coming months. We've discussed whether the TaylorMade SIM2 Max is worth buying in 2022 and we concluded that - if you don't want a custom fitting - it's still a great option versus the new Stealth range.

Of course, there will be less options of shaft, loft and head design compared to the new Stealth but there is still a deal to be had out there on the SIM2 - check out the current best deals below...

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch

While we don't think the Garmin Approach S12 will be getting replaced any time soon, we have noticed that it as come down significantly in price for 2022. It's one of our favourite GPS golf watches and is simplistic and accurate piece of wearable tech.

If you are after a golf GPS watch that gives you accurate, easy to read yardages to the front, middle and back of the green you can't go wrong with the S12. It's got yardages to the front and back of hazards on course too, so it pretty much covers all the essential numbers you'll need.

Adidas Tour 360 XT Golf Shoes

The adidas Tour360 '22 was announced a few weeks ago now and we gave the new spiked shoes five stars out of five. They're available to purchase right now, but we've seen that the old Tour360 XT and SL golf shoes are now at an incredibly low price. The XT version is the spiked version whereas the SL has a spikeless outsole. As the new Tour360 is only available in a spiked option, the Tour360 XT SL is a great spikeless option now at a heavily reduced price.

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedges

With the Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges available from March 11th 2022 (and available to preorder now) we are expected to see stock SM8 wedges comes down in price. This is a great time to get one of the best golf wedges on the market as the Vokey SM8 got a glowing five star review when we tested it back in 2020.

With the SM9 arriving very soon, getting custom fit for the SM8 wedges will be almost impossible now, and we highly recommend getting custom fit for wedges where possible. However, if you know the exact loft and grind you need for your wedges, now is a great time to get a new set of one of the best wedges out there right now.

Cobra Radspeed Irons

With the new Cobra LTDx irons now available for preorder in 2022, the excellent Cobra Radspeed irons from 2021 will be getting replaced. In our review last year, we gave these iron fives stars, calling them the best pound-for-pound game improvement iron that was launched last year.

The new LTDx irons have similar distance qualities and look equally good down behind the ball, but check out some of the best deals on one of our favourite game improvement irons from 2021 before they sell out...

Titleist 2020 AVX Golf Balls

With an updated version of the Titleist AVX golf ball launching on February 4th 2022, the remaining availability of the 2020 version is expected to come down in price to make way.

The 2022 AVX ball is certainly an improvement on the previous version as it does offer a little more control around the green. It is quite a soft ball so if you prefer that kind of feel and need a lower spinning ball with a premium cover then the Titleist AVX is worth a try. The AVX occupies a niche space in the golf ball market and the more familiar Pro V1 is the next one up in terms of spin in the Titleist range. You can read our Titleist ProV1 v Titleist AVX ball test if you want to compare them.

Cobra Radspeed XB Driver

The Cobra Radspeed XB driver was one of the most forgiving drivers on the market in 2021 and how now been replaced by the Cobra LTDx for 2022. The Radspeed XB was our favourite of the three heads that were launched in 2021 as was nearly as long as the standard head but even more user friendly thanks to higher, more consistent spin and added forgiveness.

Buying any golf club that is about to be replaced means the option to get custom fit is difficult. However, if you know your specs and can find it available, there is a great deal to be had here on a forgiving but long driver.