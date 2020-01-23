FootJoy Pro/SL and Pro/SL Carbon Shoes
Joel Tadman's verdict on the two new spikeless Pro/SL shoes from FootJoy
FootJoy has taken the most popular spikeless shoe in the world and made it more comfortable, offer better grip and improved the stability, as well as offering golfers a bigger choice in terms of the performance, comfort and visuals. Whichever way you go, you won’t be disappointed, and both are well worthy of a five star rating.
Exceptional all-round performance, continuing to lead the way when it comes to spikeless grip and stability while offering plenty of walking comfort.
Carbon model makes the standard Pro/SL a little redundant. Leather does scuff a little too easily.
By Joel Tadman
FootJoy Pro/SL and Pro/SL Carbon Shoes Review
The Pro/SL was such a popular shoe last year that if it was a brand on its own, it would be at number two in terms of UK market share...behind FootJoy. You can read about the tech here.
Tour players and amateurs alike appreciated the comfort, stability and grip but improvements have been made in all these areas with the new models.
We received our pairs of Pro/SL and Pro/SL Carbon back in October last year and have been testing them ever since – you may have seen them appear in some of our videos.
On the standard Pro/SL, the extra perimeter stability is immediately obvious. You can feel it when you swing, but also see it thanks to the new shape of the Infinity outsole, which is more noticeable in the heel area. It is not off putting in any way – in fact, Pro/SL remains one of the best-looking shoes on the market.
The grip is excellent thanks to the extra contact points with the ground, even in wet conditions you can go after your drives with no fear of slipping or excess movement.
The Pro/SL Carbon is noticeably more rigid in all directions, ideal for golfers with overactive lower halves that need even more stability during their swing.
That said, it still feels comfortable thanks to the extra padding around the ankle. It’s a feature that arguably could have been added to the normal Pro/SL, which does lack that soft sensation other shoes on the market offer. But this, along with the two-tone laces on the Carbon shoe, provides a point of difference and justifies the higher price point to a degree.
Given how stable Pro/SL is, there will be some golfers that don’t see the need for the Carbon model, but if you want the best of everything and price is no object the Pro/SL Carbon would seem to be the obvious choice.
I have worked in the golf industry for over 10 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment, which I absolutely love - you can’t beat the anticipation of testing a new club fresh out of the wrapper! I oversee all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters.
During these enjoyable years I’ve had some immense experiences for which I am eternally grateful, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup - I’m still trying to get the mud off my clothes and shoes from it.
One of my career highlights has to have been covering the 2012 Masters and then getting to play the sacred Augusta National course on the following Monday. I shot at 87 with one par and four birdies - it’s a story I’ll enjoy recanting to the grandkids over and over. To date, my best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 (with a bogey at the last!) back in 2011, which got me down to my lowest ever handicap of 2.8. I currently play my golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with an increasing handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
