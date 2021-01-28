Huge savings on big brands from accessories to clubs, golf balls, apparel and more...
Best January Sale Golf Deals – UK Lockdown Savings
Whilst we’re all stuck at home daydreaming about playing golf there are some superb deals to take advantage of in the January sales.
Lots of new products are being released this month, meaning that some of the best 2020 gear is on sale.
Right now you’ll find huge savings on the 2020 SIM and Mavrik ranges from TaylorMade and Callaway with Scottsdale Golf.
There’s also massive savings on balls, accessories, putters, rangefinders and plenty of other items – check out the best deals below:
NOW TV Sky Sports Pass
£33.99 £25 per month
Watch The Masters, The Players Championship, two WGC’s and much more plus the Premier League, F1, the Super Bowl, boxing, cricket and more! £25pm for four months, cancel at any time.
Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls 2018/19
£27.01 £25.48 at Amazon
These might not be the current version but a brilliant price for a dozen Chrome Softs.
Srixon AD333 Golf Balls 2019
£24.99 £18.94 at Amazon
One of the most popular balls on the market for under £19 here represent a very nice deal.
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls
£52 £41.99 at American Golf
Grab the previous generation Pro V1 for less than £42 right now with American Golf.
Honma Future XX Golf Balls
£53 £29.99 at American Golf
Tried the Future XX before? It’s a premium, six-piece ball that usually retails at a whopping £53.
Cobra Golf Flex Cell Glove Twin Pack
£24 £12 at American Golf
Need to stock up on a couple of gloves for the months ahead? At £6 each these Cobra Flex Cell gloves are a great deal.
Rife Rain Gloves – Pair £17.99 £14.99 at American Golf
You never know when you’re going to be caught in the rain and a pair of wet weather gloves will keep your grip on the club to help you play well.
Under Armour ColdGear Gloves
£26 £19.99 at American Golf
Save over £6 on these Under Armour gloves, a brilliant option to keep your hands dry and warm.
Golf Hitting Net 2m
£55.99 £50.99 at Amazon
A modest saving but golf nets are hard to come by these days! With lockdown lasting a good while yet, why not get your swing in shape in preparation for the season ahead?
SKLZ Gold Flex Training Aid – 48 inches
£79.99 £49.99 at Amazon
This training aid is great to work on sequencing, rhythm and tempo before stepping up to the first tee.
PGA Tour 6ft Putting Mat Bundle
£30.99 £23.21 at Amazon
Coming with a mat, training ball and DVD, this is a brilliant tool to help you hone your stroke during lockdown.
Golf Grip Trainer Practice Club
£29.99 £23.99 at Amazon
Another wonderful training aid is this grip trainer, which can be used at home during lockdown and whilst warming up at the range or before playing. Grip is so crucial and this can get yours where it needs to be.
Titleist Tour Sports Mesh Cap
£21 £14.99 at American Golf
Coming in two colours and two sizes, this Titleist Tour Sports Mesh cap is a bargain down below £15.
Callaway Tour Authentic 68 Inch Umbrella
£49.99 £40.24 at Amazon
You’re almost guaranteed to play some wet-weather golf in 2021 and a good quality umbrella will help you enjoy yourself and play your best. Save around £10 on this huge Tour Authentic brolly from Callaway.
Garmin Approach G10 GPS Device
£119.99 £89 at Amazon
This small device will give you accurate yardages on over 40,000 golf courses and fits in your pocket or clips on your bag or belt.
Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch
£139.99 £112.97 at Amazon
Save over £27 right now on the S10 GPS watch from Garmin, offering yardages on over 40,000 courses in a compact, wearable package.
Puma Golf Grip Fusion Sport 2.0 Shoes
£80 £59.99 at American Golf
You can pick these Puma shoes for under £60! Available in limited sizes and also in white, too.
Stuburt Urban Flow Spikeless Shoes
£49.99 £29.99 at American Golf
You can’t go wrong at this price can you? Available in white or blue.
Nike Mens Dry Player Polo Shirt
£55.99 £40 at Sports Direct
Save £16 on this Nike polo shirt, coming in all sizes from XS to L.
Puma Golf Performance Heather Polo Shirt £24.99 at American Golf
A nice polo for the spring and summer months available in a range of sizes from small to XXL. Also available in grey.
Puma Golf Trousers
£59.99 £26 at Sports Direct
Available in a number of sizes, these Puma trousers are heavily discounted in the January sales to help you look fresh for 2021.
Scottsdale Golf’s Huge Rangefinder Sale – Up to £180 off
From lasers to GPS devices and watches, from Sky Caddie to Bushnell, Nikon and Samsung, Scottsdale Golf’s rangefinder sale is extensive to say the least!
Motocaddy Cube Push Trolley
£179.99 £159.99 at American Golf
Looking for a quality push trolley? Look no further than the Cube from Motocaddy for less than £160.
TaylorMade Pro Stand 8.0 Golf Bag 2020
£129 £95.91 at Amazon
Save over £33 on this 2020 stand bag from TaylorMade! Need a new bag for the 2021 season (when it finally arrives)? This is a bargain.
Callaway X-Series Stand Bag
£119.95 £89.95 at Amazon
This Callaway bag is another very well-priced stand bag to take you through the year.
Wilson Staff Lite II Stand Bag
£89.99 £69.99 at American Golf
An even cheaper stand bag option is the Lite II model from Wilson Staff, coming in under £70! It’s available in the red trim pictured or blue.
TaylorMade Pro Cart 8.0 Golf Bag 2020
£149 £103 at Amazon
If you’re a trolley user then this cart bag could be for you. It currently has £46 off with Amazon.
Titleist Leather Camo Headcover
£79.99 £49.99 at Scottsdale Golf
Save a very nice £30 on this classic Titleist leather headcover, coming in a cool camo print.
TaylorMade SIM Max Driver
£449 £349 at Scottsdale Golf
Right now you can pick up the SIM Max for less than £350, available in various lofts. This is a great deal for one of 2020’s best performers.
Callaway Mavrik Driver
£469 £349 at Scottsdale Golf
Another one of the very best drivers released in 2020 was the Mavrik from Callaway, which is also below £350 with Scottsdale Golf.
Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Driver
£469 £349 at Scottsdale Golf
If you’re a high-spin player and want a more penetrating flight, the lower-spinning Sub Zero may be for you.
Callaway Epic Flash Driver
£449 £319 at Scottsdale Golf
If your budget can’t quite stretch to the £350 mark, the Epic Flash below £320 is a superb deal! One of 2019’s best drivers still holds up very well today.
Premium 2020 Fairways – TaylorMade, Callaway and Titleist Under £200 at Scottsdale Golf
If you’re looking for an upgrade in the fairway wood department, Scottsdale Golf’s sale features the Mavrik, SIM Max, TS2 and Epic Flash all under £200 right now.
Wilson Staff D7 Fairway Wood
£149 £109.99 at American Golf
Looking to upgrade your fairway wood for under £110? The Wilson Staff D7 is a great option.
Callaway Mavrik Hybrid
£249 £179 at Scottsdale Golf
Save £70 on the Callaway Mavrik hybrid, down at £179 in a wide range of lofts.
Cobra F-Max Superlite Offset Hybrid
£159 £99 at Scottsdale Golf
Coming in both senior and regular flex, the F Max hybrid is a higher-handicapper’s dream offering up great forgiveness and a high launch.
Callaway Mavrik Irons
£729 £539 at Scottsdale Golf
Coming in either right or left-handed, the Mavrik iron set is £539 for 5-PW. Add £90 each for extra clubs if needed.
Callaway Golf SureOut 2 Wedge
£119 £79.99 at American Golf
One of the most forgiving wedges on the market, the SureOut 2 comes with £40 off in 58 degrees of loft.
Scottsdale Golf’s Huge Putter Sale – Save up to £500
Featuring big brands like Scotty Cameron, Odyssey and TaylorMade – huge savings to be had including £500 off a stunning tour-only Scotty.