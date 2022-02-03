Titleist TruFeel 2022 Golf Ball Review
Titleist TruFeel 2022 Golf Ball is a great value for money ball with soft feel.
The Titlest TruFeel 2022 golf ball is ideal for those low to mid-swing speed players who want a soft, value for money golf ball with decent level of control around the greens.
-
+
Soft sound and feel
-
+
Good control for this type of ball
-
-
Less driver distance at higher swing speeds
The Titleist TruFeel 2022 golf ball continues the evolution of the softest ball in the Titleist range.
Golfers may be in search of the best soft feel golf balls but they also want distance so Titleist has made the core of the two-piece TruFeel 2022 ball larger at 1.6 inches, which is pretty big for a soft golf ball. The speed is added through a new type of faster rubber in the TruTouch core material.
The TruFlex cover has the same 376 tetrahedral dimple pattern as before, but the cover is now thinner to accommodate the larger core. Made from a new surlyn ionomer formulation, the thinner TruFeel 2022 cover provides a softer feel with spin control.
The TruFeel is still a low compression ball and therefore the spin around the greens is not as high as a three piece ball with a urethane cover such as the Titleist Pro V1. However in this price bracket, it compares in spin performance to the firmer Titleist Velocity 2022 golf ball.
What is the difference between Titleist TruFeel and Titleist Velocity?
Who Should Use a Titleist TruFeel golf ball?
In testing on Trackman at SGGT studios with a 7-iron, the Titleist TruFeel was about 1mph faster with around 300 rpm extra spin compared to the previous Titleist TruFeel 2020 ball. With the driver the ball speed again was up by similar amount, but the launch was a degree or two lower at just under 100mph club head speed. With a 80-95 mph driver swing speed you would probably find some better performance as the softer ball will respond better at these speeds.
However if you prefer a softer sound and feel then the Titleist TruFeel 2022 is the one to go for as it certainly won’t hurt your ears on and around the greens. If you generate too much spin, then the lower spinning nature of the TruFeel might help you gain some distance and straighten out some of your shots. The control around the green was decent with chips and probably better than most in the soft ball sector.
What is the difference between Titleist TruFeel and Srixon Soft Feel?
You can get the Titleist TruFeel 2022 golf ball in white and high optic yellow now, with a matte red version due in store from October 2022. The 2022 version also features the red line alignment aid in the sidestamp which carries over from the 2020 ball. It has been one of the most popular sidestamp designs on Titleist’s custom ball service and is one of the better ones out there for keeping you lined up.
Martin Hopley is one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. As the former founder of Golfalot.com he was an early pioneer of online reviews and has also been a regular contributor to other titles. He is renowned for his technical knowledge and in-depth analysis, which he now brings to Golf Monthly.
