Titleist TruFeel 2020 Golf Ball Review
Our verdict on the Titleist TruFeel 2020 golf ball
At this entry-level price bracket, there is much to admire in the TruFeel ball – it’s arguably one of the best you can buy at this level, especially when you factor in the impressive durability, the consistency of flight, super-soft feel and aligment assistance as well as the various colour choices.
-
+
Good all round performance, especially with iron shots, provides decent value. Feels soft on all shots.
-
-
Limited short game control on offer. Driver distance also down compared with premium offering.
Titleist TruFeel Ball Review - GM Technical Editor Joel Tadman tests out the new Titleist TruFeel golf ball said to offer improved distance with a soft feel
Titleist TruFeel Ball Review
Key Technology - Titleist has reformulated the core by including more of the faster materials to increase driver ball speed while also keeping spin low to maximize distance. - Changes to the size, angles and composition of the dimples on the cover has lead to enhanced aerodynamics to assist further with increasing long game distance. - The new sidestamp design has been the most popular custom option on the Titleist website. It is said to help with alignment on the greens. Read more about the technology here.
GM Verdict
The Titleist TruFeel ball promises a great deal at such a low price so we were keen to see how it performed. It has an RRP of £23 a dozen but we think you'll be able to find it in your local pro shop for closer to £20 a dozen.
We hit a variety of shots with it, both on the course and the Foresight GCQuad launch monitor, and it was clear where it excelled and where it perhaps falls short compared to the brand’s premium, market-leading offering in Pro V1x that we currently play and are used to.
On all lengths of shot, it feels undoubtedly very soft. For some golfers, this will translate into better control and while there is an element of grab on well-struck chips and pitches, it does release out a little more on wedge shots than Pro V1x. This was backed up by the launch monitor, although a higher flight does boost the stopping power somewhat.
With iron shots, performance was very good – combining competitive ball speed and mid-spin to produce decent carry distances comparable with our Pro V1x as you can see from the data below.
The soft feel remains off the tee, which seems counter intuitive, although spin remained relatively low and ball speed and distance was only a little shy of pro V1x and the gap seemed even closer out on the course, assisted by a slightly lower flight.
The new sidestamp design could certainly provide alignment assistance both on the greens, especially from short range, and even off the tee for those who struggle to find fairways. The bright white finish also stands out more prominently than Pro V1x, making it seem larger and easier to hit.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
"Wrong" - DeChambeau Denies $135m Offer To Become Super League Face
DeChambeau denied a report that he had been offered $135m to become the face of the rumoured Saudi Super League
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
6 Surprising Things From The Saudi International
Check out the big talking points from the Saudi International, so far
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Koepka Takes Dig At Mickelson Over 'Greedy' Comment
The four-time Major champion took a dig at his fellow countryman over an Instagram post by Golf Digest
By Matt Cradock • Published