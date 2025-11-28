After Zero Torque Putter Deals This Black Friday? Three Models I've Tested Are At Their Lowest Ever Price!

For those of you who have listened to me on Kick Point or watched any of our putter content on the Golf Monthly YouTube Channel, you know I've been fully converted to zero-torque putters, mostly under the influence of L.A.B. Golf preacher and colleague Joe Ferguson.

The aesthetics of zero-torque putters is a little marmite, but if you can persevere and get through what's best described as a hangover period as opposed to a honeymoon period, then I believe your putting will reap the rewards. I've tested an abundance of zero-torque putters in 2025, and with their extreme popularity, I didn't expect many, if any, to be on sale. However, I was wrong.

This Black Friday, PXG is dropping its prices on some of its zero-torque putter lineup, offering some great deals. If you've found yourself struggling on the greens recently, then a zero torque putter could be your new best friend.

PXG Allan Putter

(Image credit: Future)

Save $90 PXG Allan ZT Putter: was $449.99 now $359.99 at Amazon The PXG Allan putter demonstrates the forward thinking notion synonymous with the brand. While it may take a while to get used to because of its unorthodox looks, this putter offers superb feel and stability with technology to help out even the most troubled golfers on the greens. Read our full PXG Allan ZT Putter Review

The PXG Allan is where the model PXG used to initially dive into the zero-torque putter space. This large mallet might look unorthodox at address, but the technology within this putter is the real sell here. It’s unique 'S hosel' is used to minimise any rotation of the face, making it easier to start your putts online. Upon my testing, I found the stability rivalled the most forgiving putters on the market, especially on off-center hits. Plus, PXG has seriously nailed the feel here thanks to the thin face backed by S COR Polymer, giving it a satisfying, soft 'thud' that feels miles better than their previous, harsher PXG putter models.

This putter is a must-buy for golfers who struggle with consistency on short, pressure putts. If your hands get a little too active or you just need maximum confidence over the ball, the Allan delivers. It’s packed with alignment aids and even includes a handy ball pick-up feature on the sole, which is a huge help if you suffer from lower back pain and reaching down. The larger mallet design provides plenty of forgiveness, which allows for better pace control, even on misstruck putts.

PXG Hellcat ZT Putter

(Image credit: Future)

Save $50 PXG Hellcat ZT Putter: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The PXG Hellcat ZT putter is one of a few zero torque blade putter models on the market, and while it lacks a little in forgiveness and stability, it performs excellently well from close range. This putter looks great at address thanks to the S-hosel design that also pre-sets your hands thanks to 1° of shaft lean. Read our full PXG Hellcat ZT Putter Review

For the golfing purists out there who struggle to look down on a larger headed mallet, the PXG Hellcat ZT is your ticket into the Zero Torque club. This model gives you the familiar footprint of a blade (albeit enlarged) but packs the same torque-fighting S-hosel technology.

This is the most affordable way to get PXG’s twist-resistant tech in your bag, making it even more of a steal this Black Friday. It sets up clean over the ball, and its oversized box-style grip is surprisingly effective at silencing those twitchy wrists once you get used to the feel in your hands.

While it’s not as ultra-forgiving on miss-hits as the Allan putter, the Hellcat ZT performed wonders for me when testing inside 10 feet. It’s designed for the golfer who prefers the classic blade look but still needs and wants that zero torque assistance to drain short, clutch putts. If your putting struggles are centered on those nervous 3-to-5-footers, the Hellcat ZT's precision and hand-quieting design could be the immediate cure you need!

PXG Bat Attack ZT Putter

(Image credit: Future)

Arguably my favourite of the PXG ZT models is the Bat Attack. It was already one of PXG’s most iconic shapes and so I was delighted when this shape was made into a ZT model. This winged mallet is all about providing forgiveness while providing the feel you would expect out of a blade putter.

Thanks to its S-COR technology (a lightweight polymer tucked behind the face) the Bat Attack ZT gives you an exceptionally soft, plush sensation at impact -something slightly diferent to the other PXG putters. If you’re a player who values touch and demands precise distance control, this is the ZT model you’ll want to go for. The Zero Torque design, ensures that buttery feel is combined with enhanced stability for performance with any range of putt.

Aesthetically, this putter looks premium and it comes equipped with excellent dual-alignment aids (a dot and a line) to ensure you’re aimed precisely at your target. I find the dot really useful to center the putter and the line for obvious reasons. The Bat Attack ZT is perfect for the golfer who loves the high-MOI, confidence-boosting look of a mallet but is craving a softer roll and wants to experience all the positives a zero-torque putter can bring.

Image 1 of 8 Sam De'Ath testing PXG Zero Torque putters (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

PXG’s ZT line uses a clever 'S-hosel' design and toe-up balance to basically eliminate torque. This then helps keep your putter face square to the path throughout your stroke, helping return it to square through impact. It essentially means less worrying about mechanics and more about draining those must-make putts.

Whether you're into futuristic forgiveness or more classic blade looks, this sale is the perfect opportunity to dive into the zero-torque putter space at a much more appealing price point.