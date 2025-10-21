Sunday Swagger x Guinness Collab Is Back And Pouring Again With Another Officially Licensed Apparel Collection

We loved the first instalment of the Sunday Swagger x Guinness collaboration, and now they have served up Round Two of its golf and lifestyle apparel collection – featuring the bold and eye-catching flair Sunday Swagger is renowned for, blended with the iconic and instantly recognizable archive advertising campaigns of Guinness.

After the success of the first collaboration back in May, Round Two is an even bolder and expanded offering, with updated prints in the range of what has to be some of the best golf polo shirts to hit the course. There are also all-new quarter-zip long sleeves, which are perfect for those cooler fall mornings, and for the first time, the collection offers two women's sleeved shirts that perfectly capture the spirit of this classic-meets-contemporary collab.

Of course, Sunday Swagger is all about one thing - swagger, and its outlandish designs are clear to see here. For Guinness fans looking for a less in-your-face offering, the launch includes a fresh drop of golfing accessories with plenty of ways to show your appreciation of the black stuff.

Golf towels, ball markers, headcovers, and four stylish hats are all included, but as someone who enjoys a responsible Guinness with friends on the course, the addition of the Perfect Pint Guinness Beer Sleeve for just $24 is a real eye-catcher. It slips discreetly in your golf bag and keeps five cans perfectly chilled to celebrate a rare (in my case) birdie, with a sip of the good stuff.

Below, I’ve picked out some of my own favorites, but here at Golf Monthly, we think the entire collab is well worth checking out, and if the first Sunday Swagger x Guinness drop is anything to go by, then you won’t want to hang around, as it sold out in record time.

Sunday Swagger Gilroy's Greatest Guinness Polo: $69 at Sunday Swagger Read more Read less ▼ This Limited Edition Gilroy's Greatest polo shirt features the iconic artwork of John Gilroy, the creative mastermind behind some of the most legendary Guinness advertising campaigns. Bright pops of color, bold line work and the legendary Guinness Toucan make sure you’re noticed from the first tee to the last pint. Sizing is limited too, with only S, M, 2XL, 3XL and 4XL available.

Sunday Swagger Lovely Day Guinness T-shirt: $39 at Sunday Swagger Read more Read less ▼ The Lovely Day Guinness T-shirt oozes retro Guinness vibes. The Guinness Toucan features on the large backprint and also in the understated Sunday Swagger x Guinness chest badge on the front. This stylish shirt is at home on the course or at the 19th hole, as you dissect your round with a pint. Available in sizes S-2XL.

Sunday Swagger Slow & Steady Guinness Driver Headcover: $59 at Golf Monthly Read more Read less ▼ Another vintage Guinness campaign is the turtle-and-pint design. The Slow & Steady Guinness Driver headcover is designed to fit the majority of the best golf drivers, and features a splattered black-and-gold backdrop with the bold embroidered turtle-and-pint design, which gives more than a nod to your favorite pint.

Sunday Swagger Golden Harp Guinness Performance Q-Zip: $89 at Sunday Swagger Read more Read less ▼ The Guinness Golden Harp is probably the most instantly recognizable Guinness logo of all time, and the Performance Q-Zip quarter-zip gets an embroidered version on the front of this brilliantly versatile piece. Perfect for cool mornings, late rounds, and everything in between, the Q-Zip is great as part of a layering system, or just on its own, and features a 4-way stretch material with moisture-wicking performance. available in sizes S-2XL.

Sunday Swagger Guinness Snapback Hat: $37 at Sunday Swagger Read more Read less ▼ For Round Two, Sunday Swagger has added new golf hats to the collection, and they feature a modern fit with vintage vibes. The Perched & Perfect cap has 3D Sunday Swagger x Guinness embroidery, and loads of detailing that will be at home on and off the golf course.

Image 1 of 4 The Perfect Pint Guinness Beer Sleeve keeps five cans of the good stuff cool in your golf bag. (Image credit: Sunday Swagger) The Sunday Swagger Pints & Palms Guinness Polo shirt features on on-brand Sunday Swagger bold and brash design. (Image credit: Sunday Swagger) You won't be missed in the Sunday Swagger Another Round Guinness Men's Q-Zip Jacket (Image credit: Sunday Swagger) The Toucan's Touch Guinness Polo shirt has classic vintage Guinness advertising logos. (Image credit: Sunday Swagger)

Sunday Swagger also has its members-only Sunday Club. When you join the Sunday Club for just $20 a year, you get early access to limited edition collections like the Round Two Guinness collab, meaning you won't miss out on being first to grab your favorite items.

You also earn 10% back on all of your purchases, get early sale access, bigger discounts, and get free shipping and a members-only golf towel with your joining order.