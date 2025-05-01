Fore the Love of Stout and Style: The New Sunday Swagger x Guinness Apparel Collection Is Here!

For me, golf and Guinness have always been a great combination. It's my drink of choice every Sunday afternoon after playing my weekly Sunday morning club competition as I sit down with my four ball and have our post-mortem on our best and worst shots of the round, what went right and wrong and how what time we want to do it all again next Sunday.

Sometimes my post-round Guinness is a celebratory one, more times than not it's a therapeutic one after the Championship Links at Royal County Down kicks my butt. Other times, the thought of it is the only thing keeping me sane on the back nine during those rounds where you forget how to swing a golf club.

I know it plays into my national stereotype but I really do love Guinness - not only the drink itself but the retro marketing campaigns that have came with it over the years. Thanks to Sunday Swagger, I can now display this love out on the golf course!

The brand have delivered their Guinness x Sunday Swagger collection, featuring a range of slick polo shirts, pullovers, hats, t shirts and more than can be worn both on and off the course.

I've chosen three of the more subdued designs in the collection, but given this is Sunday Swagger we're dealing with here, it will be no surprise to you that they have some more outlandish designs in there too.

Image 1 of 4 Two Can | Guinness® Polo (Image credit: Sunday Swagger) Guinness® Flat Bill Hat – Drafted – Green (Image credit: Sunday Swagger ) Stout & About | Guinness® Mens Performance Hoodie (Image credit: Sunday Swagger) 1759 | Guinness® Polo (Image credit: Sunday Swagger)

Floral button up shirts and bold and brash pullover jackets round of the collection, all of which you can find here.