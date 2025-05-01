Fore the Love of Stout and Style: The New Sunday Swagger x Guinness Apparel Collection Is Here!

Us Guinness drinkers love telling people all about our love for the black stuff - now with the new Sunday Swagger collab we can do so without even saying anything!

Sunday Swagger x Guinness
For me, golf and Guinness have always been a great combination. It's my drink of choice every Sunday afternoon after playing my weekly Sunday morning club competition as I sit down with my four ball and have our post-mortem on our best and worst shots of the round, what went right and wrong and how what time we want to do it all again next Sunday.

Sometimes my post-round Guinness is a celebratory one, more times than not it's a therapeutic one after the Championship Links at Royal County Down kicks my butt. Other times, the thought of it is the only thing keeping me sane on the back nine during those rounds where you forget how to swing a golf club.

I know it plays into my national stereotype but I really do love Guinness - not only the drink itself but the retro marketing campaigns that have came with it over the years. Thanks to Sunday Swagger, I can now display this love out on the golf course!

Sunday Swagger Guinness® Snapback Hat - Two Can
Sunday Swagger Guinness® Snapback Hat - Two Can: $37 at Sunday Swagger

The famous Guinness toucan sports the front of this neat Sunday Swagger hat, complimenting the modern look of the roping above the the visor.

Sunday Swagger Draught Mode | Guinness® Men's Lightweight Q-Zip
Sunday Swagger Draught Mode | Guinness® Men's Lightweight Q-Zip: $79 at Sunday Swagger

A handy pullover for when the weather gets a little colder in those spring and summer evenings, the sole Guinness harp looks subtle but classy on this all-black quarter zip.

Sunday Swagger Lovely Day | Guinness® T-shirt
Sunday Swagger Lovely Day | Guinness® T-shirt: $39 at Sunday Swagger

For off-course wear, this 'Lovely Day' t shirt combines golf and old school-style Guinness advertising imagery for a neat, retro look.

The brand have delivered their Guinness x Sunday Swagger collection, featuring a range of slick polo shirts, pullovers, hats, t shirts and more than can be worn both on and off the course.

I've chosen three of the more subdued designs in the collection, but given this is Sunday Swagger we're dealing with here, it will be no surprise to you that they have some more outlandish designs in there too.

Guinness x Sunday Swagger
Two Can | Guinness® Polo(Image credit: Sunday Swagger)

Floral button up shirts and bold and brash pullover jackets round of the collection, all of which you can find here.

Conor Keenan
Conor Keenan
Ecommerce Writer

Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

In the bag:

Driver: Ping G

3 wood: Callaway Epic

Hybrid: Ping G425

Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour

Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5

