Forget Amazon... I'm Surprised To See This Luxury Driver With $170 Off At PGA TOUR Superstore

If you're in the market for a new women's driver, the XXIO 13 is worth considering, especially as it's now 24% off this Amazon Big Deal Days Event
It might be Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, but I’ve been scouring the internet to find other great deals on golf equipment and apparel, and I was excited to find this luxurious driver on offer at PGA TOUR Superstore.
Having tested the model previously, I know that the XXIO 13 is a brilliant performer and, with a discount of $170, women with a mid-to-high handicap and a slow to moderate swing speed, will reap the benefits of this impressive club.
This is a top of the range driver from the Japanese brand and is designed for women with a slow to moderate swing speed. Featuring clever weighting, it's effortless to hit and easy to generate power, delivering noticeable distance gains and accuracy. Saving over $170, it's definitely a model worth considering.
As mentioned, the XXIO 13 ladies driver is designed for mid-to-high handicappers with slow to moderate swing speeds and, to begin with, the crown is a deep, shiny blue, which is striking.
What's more, there’s a subtle alignment aid nestled among tiny diamond accents, while the sole has a streamlined two-tone blue and silver design.
The weighting feels excellent, achieved by adding mass to the butt-end of the shaft, right under the grip. This counterweight is designed to make the takeaway easier, promote the ideal top-of-swing position, and ensure an effortless release on the downswing.
Ranked as one of the best golf drivers for women, the forgiveness from the XXIO 13 is produced via the ActivWing technology.
This works by subtly guiding the clubface into the optimal strike position and helps you find the sweet spot more easily, which translates directly to improved ball speed.
While forgiveness is great, the most impressive takeaway was the resulting improved carry and distance, as I consistently gained extra yards. As an added bonus, the sound off the clubface is very satisfying.
Admittedly, it is an investment but, if my impressive distance gains are any indication, it is certainly money well spent.
