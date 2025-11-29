'Confidence-Boosting' And 'Effortless To Hit' - One Of The Best Women's Golf Irons Is Now 23% Off

While everyone is hunting for Black Friday bargains, I’ve been scouring the internet to find great deals on golf equipment and apparel, and I was thrilled to find the XXIO 13 irons on offer!

Having previously tested this model, I know the XXIO 13 is a brilliant performer and one of the best golf irons for women.

What's more, with a significant discount of 23%, women with a mid-to-high handicap and a slow-to-moderate swing speed will absolutely reap the benefits of this impressive set.

Before you jump on this offer, it’s worth noting that we’re tracking plenty of other fantastic discounts on golf gear - from golf balls and clubs to shoes and apparel, hundreds of models are available via our comprehensive Black Friday Golf Deals hub page.

To begin with, the aesthetic is both modern and luxurious, as light blue/turquoise tones extend to a unique swirl pattern on the 35g graphite shaft.

The immediate confidence they provide is striking. The irons are really well balanced, making them feel effortless to swing.

This ease is engineered through superior technology, including a strategic counterweight placed under the grip that aids a smooth takeaway, ultimately promoting consistent contact and rhythm throughout the set.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

New grooves work with XXIO’s unique Rebound Frame technology to create a "spring within a spring" effect, helping deliver increased ball speed without requiring extra effort.

The high-strength titanium face features optimized weighting, allowing golfers to consistently strike the ball with a high launch and very pleasing distance. In testing, we found that the dispersion was notably tight, and they offered excellent control, even with short irons around the green.

The best thing about these irons is that they deliver effortless power and forgiveness, instantly boosting confidence on the course. While they come with a high price tag, the XXIO 13 Irons are a worthwhile long-term investment to give your iron play a serious boost.