Grab Some New Golf Apparel With These PGA TOUR Superstore Memorial Day Deals

The phrase "look good, play good" is very true, with it crucial that you find apparel that not only performs out on the course, but also looks good when doing so. There are a number of brands which produce some fantastic clothing and, currently, at the the PGA TOUR Superstore, they are offering fantastic deals this Memorial Day.

You can check out the offers on both men's apparel and women's apparel here, with some of the best polo shirts, best golf mid layers and best golf shoes included within the 100s of deals available at the PGA TOUR Superstore.

What's more, if you are looking for a present for a birthday for example, then a PGA TOUR Superstore gift card is a great way to get something for the golfer in your life, especially if you don't quite know what they want.

Men's Apparel

Below, we have listed just some of the items available, with brands like Puma, Adidas and Nike now offering sizeable discounts!

Polo Shirts

Adidas Go-To Camo Print Shirt | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $75 Now $55.98 One of Adidas' most stylish polo shirts is the Go-To Camo Print, with it also one of the best Adidas golf shirts on the market. Constructed of a light, thin fabric, it is also moisture-wicking and holds its shape well out on the course. The camo print is very eye catching and will suit those who want to stand out.

Puma MATTR Lowlands Golf Polo | 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $80 Now $39.97 Puma is worn by a number of the world's top players and, with 50% off this MATTR Lowlands golf polo, you can see why, with the performance fabric designed for the highest level of comfort no matter the climate condition.

TravisMathew Knot On Call Polo | 26% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $89.95 Now $66.98 TravisMathew make some of the best designer golf clothing on the market, with their Knot on Call polo shirt one of the standout polos in the range. Featuring a built-in collar that keeps its shape, it has an enhanced stretch to help with your range of movement.

J Lindeberg Luka Knitted Golf Polo | Save $88 at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $175 Now $86.97 J Lindeberg are also a brand that produce polos which will feature in the designer category, with their Luka Knitted polo providing a classic Argyle print that is available in a choice of colorways. Featuring in regular fit, it also has a ribbed collar, 2-button placket and ribbed sleeve opening that provides great breathability.

Jumpers/Jackets

Nike Dri-Fit Golf Hoodie | Save 25% at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $115 Now $85.98 Nike is worn by the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Nelly Korda, with the Dri-Fit Hoodie providing warmth and comfort in cool conditions. What's more, the Dri-Fit technology is designed to move sweat away from the body, making this one of the best golf hoodies on market.

Galvin Green Dason Full Zip Jacket | Save $49 at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $189 Now $140.98 When you think of premium waterproof equipment, Galvin Green is likely to be near the top of that list, with the company making some of the best golf rain jackets. Not only is the jacket protective, but it also has great breathability and a loose fit that means you can swing easy on the course.

Cutter & Buck Shoreline Half-Zip | 34% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $80 Now $52.97 An item that can be worn both on and off the course, the Shoreline Half-Zip from Cutter & Buck features in a variety of colors and sizes, with the mock neck helping you to control temperature and breathability.

Adidas Statement Full-Zip Jacket | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $130 Now $96.98 You won't find many better full-zip jackets for under $100, with the double weave fabric offering warmth and weather-resistance to keep you comfortable through a range of conditions. With 25% off, it offers great value for money.

FootJoy Lifestyle Striped Hoodie | Save $43 at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $165 Now $122.98 FootJoy are perhaps better known for producing some of the best golf shoes on the market, but they also know a thing or two about making quality apparel. With this Striped hoodie, you get a simplistic, but effective, design, that will keep you well protected out on the golf course.

Pants/Shorts

Adidas Col.Rdy Jogger Tracksuit Bottoms | 26% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $90 Now $66.98 Like hoodies, joggers will often divide opinion but there's no denying that these are great performers which can be worn on and off the course. Constructed of a brushed-back fabric, they are extremely soft and cosy, with the elastic at the back of the waistband ensuring it stays in place.

Under Armour Drive Field Short | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $75 Now $55.98 Available in four different colors, Under Armour produce some of the best golf shorts money can buy, with the Drive shorts providing a lightweight and flexible feel that won't affect your swing out on the golf course. With 25% off, they offer great value for money.

Adidas Go-To Five-Pocket Pants | Save $20 at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $90 Now $69.99 Arguably one of the best golf pants on the market, the Go-To Five-Pocket feature a classic and casual look with the nylon twill fabric providing good temperature control in a range of conditions. At $70, you will struggle to find these cheaper anywhere else, with a stretchy build allowing you to rotate with ease.

Puma Jackpot Golf Shorts | Save 51% at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $65 Now $31.97 Created with technical fabrics that wick moisture away from the skin to help keep you dry and comfortable, these shorts perform perfectly in the hot, summer conditions. Available in a range of colors, there should be something for everyone, with these shorts offering great value this Memorial Day.

Nike Dri-Fit Flex Men's Golf Pants | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $80 Now $59.99 Another Dri-Fit model to feature are the golf pants from Nike, which are made from the brand's Flex fabric that stretches with your body. They have multiple pockets for all your necessities with Dri-Fit technology moving sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation.

Shoes

Skechers Go Golf Elite 4 Victory Golf Shoes | Save 43% at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $104.99 Now $59.97 We are huge fans of Skechers golf shoes as, not only are they some of the best budget golf shoes on the market, but their performance is up there with the more expensive models. With this deal, you can save over $40 on a shoe that provides plenty of comfort and also has simplistic looks that will appeal to all.

Puma Pwradapt Caged Golf Shoe | Sav3 33% at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $149.99 Now $99.95 Puma make some of the best spikeless golf shoes on the market but, with this shoe, it's the spiked category we are interested in, as the Pwradapt provides plenty of features to keep your foot locked in place when swinging the golf club, as well as multiple spikes keeping your feet firmly planted on the ground.

Adidas Tech Response 2.0 SL Golf Shoe | Save 23% at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $64.99 Now $49.98 The Tech Response is already one of the best golf shoes for under $100 you can buy on the market, with this deal putting them even cheaper on Memorial Day! It has running-shoe inspired comfort and, with a minimalist look, it will appeal to a wide range of golfers.

Women's Apparel

Adidas Racerback Sleeveless Polo Shirt | 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $60 Now $29.97 Featuring a modern look, the Racerback design is extremely sporty, with the stretch fabric allowing for freedom of movement within the swing. Adidas are one of the biggest clothing manufacturers in the golf industry, so you know you are guaranteed the quality!

Under Armour Links ColdGear Infrared 5-Pocket Women's Pants | 51% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $90 Now $43.97 Under Armour is a name that often crops up when it comes to the best women's golf clothes, with the 5-pocket design of the ColdGear Infrared providing users with plenty of storage space. What's more, the Infrared technology holds in body heat, without adding weight or bulk.

Puma Cloudspun Daybreak Full Zip Women's Golf Jacket | 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $80 Now $39.97 An item of apparel which can be worn both on and off the course, the Cloudspun Daybreak Jacket provides users with moisture-wicking material that excels in a range of conditions. Also, it has 4-way stretch and, with it being a full zip, the breathability is excellent!

Ecco Biom H4 Women's Golf Shoes | $90 off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $199.99 Now $119.97 Ecco make some of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market, with the Biom H4 one of the most recognized models in the range. Not only are they comfortable, but the durable Ecco leather has 100% Gore-Tex waterproof protection.

J Lindeberg Sierra Contrast Trim Pleated Skort | Half price at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $145 Now $71.97 J Lindeberg is a huge name in the women's golf apparel game, with this pleated skort now half price in the Memorial Day sales. Featuring a classic design, it is made from a water-repellent, quick-drying fabric that makes it great for all ranges of conditions.