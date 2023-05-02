PGA Tour Superstore promo codes for May 2023

Hints and Tips

Sign up to the PGA Tour Superstore Players’ Club: Rewards clubs are always a great investment of your time as they can help you reap additional returns on each investment you make at that store. The PGA Tour Superstore’s Players’ Club is one of the best in the game and only takes a few moments of your time to sign up (opens in new tab) to. Once you’re in, you’ll receive one point for every dollar you spend. As you spend more you’ll start to rack up more points with 300 points equalling $10. You can cash in on those points at any time and use it to knock the price off on your equipment. You’ll also be entitled to members-only discounts and receive an annual birthday reward!

Sign up to the newsletter: You can also sign up to the brand’s newsletter (opens in new tab) to receive regular updates on some of the fantastic offers and sales that are taking place at the PGA Tour Superstore. In our opinion, this is one of the best ways to get ahead of everyone else when some of the big sales are dropping on the market!

Look out for the sales: As one of the biggest golf retailers on the market right now, the PGA Tour Superstore has tons of surplus stock that they’re always looking to sell. And you can get a big bargain on many top-quality items from some of the best golf wedges to the best spikeless golf shoes at their sales pages right now (opens in new tab)! In fact, you can find some great deals of up to 50 percent off on some items. The brand also releases big discounts during seasonal and holiday sales like Black Friday.

Trade-ins can save money: Got an old driver or putter you don’t use anymore and want to upgrade? Why not save a bit of extra cash towards your new club, bag or next purchase and trade your old clubs in at the PGA Tour Superstore (opens in new tab). The online shop will only allow you to trade in clubs, but the good news is that you can get a lot of credit back towards your next investment. For example a Callaway Rogue ST Max driver can fetch you over $110!

Buy now, pay later: One great way to spread out the cost of your new golf equipment is to take advantage of the PGA Tour Superstore’s Buy Now Pay Later scheme (opens in new tab). The Superstore allows you to split each payment into four interest-free payments using the payment platform ZIP.

Attend a club fitting session: While the PGA Tour Superstore operates mostly online, they have several brick and mortar shops throughout the US where you can attend a club fitting (opens in new tab)session to get the right pieces of kit for your needs as a golfer. Here at Golf Monthly, we cannot stress the importance of attending a club fitting session enough , and by getting properly measured for the right clubs in a fitting studio, you can make your golf club investment go much further.

Free shipping: One other thing to keep in mind when buying from the PGA Tour Superstore is that the brand offers free shipping on all orders over $99. While that does exclude orders on custom clubs, this is a fantastic way to save yourself quite a bit of money on delivery costs, which you can use to spend on more golf gear!

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the PGA Tour Superstore a reliable retailer? Yes! The brand is one of the biggest and best golf equipment retailers in the game. They are directly associated to the PGA Tour, hence the name, and sell pretty much every piece of golf equipment you might want!

Does the PGA Tour Superstore offer club fitting sessions? You can book in to get properly fitted for your clubs at one of the PGA Tour Superstore’s club fitting studios. Here, you’ll be able to benefit from the advice and expertise of their trained professionals who will use TOUR-level expertise and TRACKMAN systems to help you get kitted out for clubs that will help you improve as a golfer.

What is the PGA Tour Superstore’s returns policy? One other great thing about the PGA Tour Superstore is that they will refund any items you are not totally satisfied with, if you return them brand new within 30 days of purchase.

Does the brand offer free shipping? Yes, but only on orders over $99.

Can I buy gift cards at the PGA Tour Superstore? Yes! You can buy both gift cards for their electronic store and brick and mortar stores, you can also buy and gift lessons through the PGA Tour Superstore.

Can I trade in my golf clubs for cash at the PGA Tour Superstore? Yes! You can trade in old golf clubs for store credit at the PGA Tour Superstore. You can sometimes gain upwards of $100 for golf clubs depending on their condition, make, model and year of production.

How to use PGA Tour Superstore promo codes

Log onto the PGA Tour Superstore website and have a browse of the products you want to purchase.

Once you’ve identified what you want to buy, find the voucher code that offers you the most lucrative discount.

Next, click ‘Get Code’ on the vouchers you want to use. Enter your personal information when prompted and once your code appears, copy it and make a note of it.

Head back to the PGA Tour Superstore website and add the product you want to buy to your basket.

After you’ve done this and are ready to pay, press ‘Checkout’ and enter your discount code into the box that says ‘Do you have a voucher code?’

Lastly, enter your payment details and sit back and wait for your new golf gear to be delivered!

Up Your Golf Game

One of the great things about the PGA Tour Superstore is the level of customer service the brand offers to golfers when buying products through their site. Each product spec features a detailed run down of what the club, ball or bag is designed for and how it can benefit you. Combine that with the other functions you can take advantage of, from fitting sessions (opens in new tab) and the lessons the brand offers (opens in new tab) and there is plenty of advice that golfers of all abilities can take advantage of. Especially if you’re buying something as technical as one of the best golf irons or best golf wedges , taking advantage of the knowledge available at the PGA Tour Superstore can help you get your buying decision right.

So, let’s turn our attention to some of the best products available at the PGA Tour Superstore’s website. And as you might expect, there is a lot to cover. Starting out at the top end of the bag, you’ll find many of the offerings featured on our guide to the best golf drivers and best drivers for distance on the PGA Tour Superstore’s pages. If you’re a less experienced player you’ll also be able to benefit from some more forgiving options, for example the excellent Ping G430 SFT driver , that helps players keep the ball on the fairway but also strike it long and far. The best drivers don’t come cheap though, so perhaps mix them in with some of the voucher codes you see in this guide.