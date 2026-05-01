Golf Isn't Cheap, But These 6 Rangefinders Under $200 Feel Like A Bargain

There's no doubt that the latest golf technology can improve your game, and there is plenty of game-enhancing tech to choose.

From the best golf launch monitors to the best golf watches and golf training aids, it can be an expensive business. For example, our choice of the best rangefinder, the Bushnell Tour Hybrid, is priced at a whopping $500.

Luckily, here at Golf Monthly, our tech-savvy test team has tested and rated the majority of golf tech, and we reckon a laser rangefinder is one of the best ways to go when it comes to shots saved vs cost.

If you're looking to invest in your first rangefinder, then below are the best budget golf rangefinders that are currently on sale, and priced at a wallet-friendly $200 or less.

It includes a standout pick, the GolfBuddy Laser 2S Pro Rangefinder, which scored a 4.5 rating. Tester Dan Parker reckoned it punched well above its price point and had all the functionality you realistically need from a laser rangefinder. It's got 25% off at Amazon, and taking it down to a bargain $149.99.

Another that impressed in testing is the GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03, which scored an impressive 4.5 rating. Tester Joe Ferguson summed this up by saying the GoGoGo Sport is a feature-packed rangefinder, which stood out for its Slope mode. It delivered the same readings as one of the best Bushnell models, and at just $79, with 20% off, it's our pick as the best budget golf rangefinder with slope.

There are many benefits to using a golf rangefinder, and they provide genuine game-enhancing qualities, allowing golfers of all levels to be armed with the information they need to play better golf.

Accuracy is the key feature that makes or breaks any golf rangefinder, and the chosen models in testing all delivered here, allowing our experts to confidently make club selections with accurate distances to the pin. So, no checking smartphones or needing a signal to get the information, just consistent readings, on any golf course and at any time.

Of course, you get what you pay for, and although these budget models have plenty going for them, if you play a lot and take your golf seriously, a premium model like the best from Bushnell and Garmin is the smart move.

The more expensive choices will have optics that are crystal clear, delivering the sharpness that remains true even in the foulest of bad weather. The performance level is also top-notch and will lock onto your target almost instantly, with virtually no margin of error.

Image 1 of 5 The GolfBuddy Laser 2S Rangefinder. (Image credit: Future) The GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Laser Rangefinder. (Image credit: Future) The CIGMAN CT-1200PRO Rangefinder. (Image credit: Future) The Nikon Coolshot 20i Giii Rangefinder. (Image credit: Future) The Shot Scope Pro L2 Rangefinder. (Image credit: Future)

These deals are US only, but below, our handy price checker will show the best prices on the selected budget golf rangefinders from retailers located in your territory, and in your relevant currency.