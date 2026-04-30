With Over 300+ Pieces Reviewed, Every Golf Monthly Staff Member Picks Their Favorite Golf Apparel From Spring Test Day

At Golf Monthly we endeavor to test anything and everything golf related. This of course covers all the equipment you could think of - drivers, tech, carts, bags, balls and so on. But this also includes apparel and it seems this part of the golf industry has exploded over the last few years with loads of brands popping up alongside the ones who have been doing it for years.

Because of this, testing everything is tricky, but twice a year we host specific testing days in which the entire Golf Monthly team meet up to play golf and test golf apparel. This means each member get an entire outfit to review on the day, and they also take it away to thoroughly test it during their own recreational golf too.

Now this leads me to the point of this post. We had over 40 brands take part for our recent testing day, with over 300 pieces of apparel getting tested by the team, so I set the team the challenge of picking their favorite piece from each of the brands they tested. The below are the results and where you can buy them...

Polo Shirts

Hoodies

Pants/Shorts/Skorts

Tops/Vests/Jackets

For more buying advice on golf apparel, please take a look at our guides on the best golf polo shirts, best golf hoodies, best golf pants and everything else on the Golf Monthly website.