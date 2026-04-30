Jump to category:

With Over 300+ Pieces Reviewed, Every Golf Monthly Staff Member Picks Their Favorite Golf Apparel From Spring Test Day

With the entire team testing all spring/summer apparel from 40+ different brands, we've picked our top picks from each.

Sam Tremlett's avatar
By
published
With Over 300+ Pieces Reviewed, Every Golf Monthly Staff Member Picks Their Favorite Golf Apparel From Spring Test Day
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:

At Golf Monthly we endeavor to test anything and everything golf related. This of course covers all the equipment you could think of - drivers, tech, carts, bags, balls and so on. But this also includes apparel and it seems this part of the golf industry has exploded over the last few years with loads of brands popping up alongside the ones who have been doing it for years.

Because of this, testing everything is tricky, but twice a year we host specific testing days in which the entire Golf Monthly team meet up to play golf and test golf apparel. This means each member get an entire outfit to review on the day, and they also take it away to thoroughly test it during their own recreational golf too.

Polo Shirts

Hoodies

Pants/Shorts/Skorts

Tops/Vests/Jackets

For more buying advice on golf apparel, please take a look at our guides on the best golf polo shirts, best golf hoodies, best golf pants and everything else on the Golf Monthly website.