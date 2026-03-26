The Perfect Golf Rangefinder Has Just Hit Its Lowest Price This Year – Get The Bushnell Tour Hybrid With $50 Off In The Amazon Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is live and runs until the 31st March. It's the perfect opportunity to stock up on all your golf essentials, including discounts on our picks of the best golf balls, the best golf shoes, and also some game-enhancing golf technology.

One deal that caught my eye is on our choice as the best golf rangefinders 2026, the Bushnell Tour Hybrid, which, as one of the latest models from Bushnell, is rarely discounted. Right now, the Bushnell Tour Hybrid is discounted to just $449.99 from $499.99, the lowest price in 30 days.

Get the Bushnell Tour Hybrid discounted to just $449.99 at Amazon.

So if you're looking to invest in a golf rangefinder this summer, then you won't go far wrong with the Tour Hybrid. Golf Monthly's expert tester, Dan Parker, not only gave the Bushnell Tour Hybrid a perfect 5-star review, but went as far as saying this golf rangefinder might be the perfect rangefinder, allowing golfers of all levels to be armed with the information they need to play better golf.

The Tour Hybrid is the first Bushnell rangefinder to feature Slope compensated laser distances as well as Slope compensated GPS distances. It allow users to confidently make club selections with both lasered distances to the pin as well as GPS-powered front/center/back yardages right in the display, so no checking smartphones or needing a signal to get the information, just consistent, precise GPS and laser readings every time.

Bushnell rangefinders are also used by 98.6% of PGA Tour pros, so your in the best of company when choosing a Bushnell. The brand says its patented Slope technology and algorithm outperforms competitors by factoring in ball trajectory, and not just elevation, which means you get the most accurate "plays-as" distances from both laser and GPS, for the first time in one device.

Image 1 of 4 The Tour Hybrid has a slope switch on the side of the device, which clearly shows whether it's on or off and conforms to USGA rules. (Image credit: Future) The Tour Hybrid viewfinder is simple, easy to understand and has all the information required to make the right club choice. (Image credit: Future) Dan loved the Tour Hybrid, saying, "It might just be the perfect rangefinder". (Image credit: Unknown) The Tour Hybrid has a BITE magnet that allows it to be conveniently stored on the side of a ride-cart or trolley. (Image credit: Future)

Our golf deals experts have hunted out the best discounts, and the Amazon Big Spring Sale hub is the place to find all the deals as they drop. Below you'll also find all the best Bushnell Rangefinders prices across the range, from Amazon and other retailers, which handily show the pricing relevant to your location.