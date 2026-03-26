The Perfect Golf Rangefinder Has Just Hit Its Lowest Price This Year – Get The Bushnell Tour Hybrid With $50 Off In The Amazon Big Spring Sale
Our expert tester recommended the Bushnell Tour Hybrid as a genuinely game-improving addition to any golfer's bag, it's rarely discounted, so now's the time to invest for your best summer of golf
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The Amazon Big Spring Sale is live and runs until the 31st March. It's the perfect opportunity to stock up on all your golf essentials, including discounts on our picks of the best golf balls, the best golf shoes, and also some game-enhancing golf technology.
One deal that caught my eye is on our choice as the best golf rangefinders 2026, the Bushnell Tour Hybrid, which, as one of the latest models from Bushnell, is rarely discounted. Right now, the Bushnell Tour Hybrid is discounted to just $449.99 from $499.99, the lowest price in 30 days.
Get the Bushnell Tour Hybrid discounted to just $449.99 at Amazon.
So if you're looking to invest in a golf rangefinder this summer, then you won't go far wrong with the Tour Hybrid. Golf Monthly's expert tester, Dan Parker, not only gave the Bushnell Tour Hybrid a perfect 5-star review, but went as far as saying this golf rangefinder might be the perfect rangefinder, allowing golfers of all levels to be armed with the information they need to play better golf.
Having tested and rated nearly every golf rangefinder on the market, Dan Parker, in his review, had nothing but praise for the Bushnell Tour Hybrid Rangefinder. His testing highlights included its class-leading laser, built-in GPS that projects front, middle and back yardages, and the Tour Hybrid's instant, out-of-the-box set-up procedure, which GPS identifies which course you're on, making it one of the most user-friendly rangefinders on the market.
Read Dan's full Bushnell Tour Hybrid Rangefinder Review.
The Tour Hybrid is the first Bushnell rangefinder to feature Slope compensated laser distances as well as Slope compensated GPS distances. It allow users to confidently make club selections with both lasered distances to the pin as well as GPS-powered front/center/back yardages right in the display, so no checking smartphones or needing a signal to get the information, just consistent, precise GPS and laser readings every time.
Bushnell rangefinders are also used by 98.6% of PGA Tour pros, so your in the best of company when choosing a Bushnell. The brand says its patented Slope technology and algorithm outperforms competitors by factoring in ball trajectory, and not just elevation, which means you get the most accurate "plays-as" distances from both laser and GPS, for the first time in one device.
Our golf deals experts have hunted out the best discounts, and the Amazon Big Spring Sale hub is the place to find all the deals as they drop. Below you'll also find all the best Bushnell Rangefinders prices across the range, from Amazon and other retailers, which handily show the pricing relevant to your location.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
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