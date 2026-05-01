The McLaren Irons Have Arrived: Are They Actually Any Good or Just Expensive? - This Week On Kick Point

McLaren irons, training aids and Reebok golf shoes are the talk of the town on the latest episode of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show

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Happy Friday all! Another wonderful episode of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show will meet you ears this afternoon and it includes arguably the most exciting club release of 2026 - the new McLaren irons.

Joe The Pro has already had his dirty mitts on the McLaren Series 3 Irons, but we have to wait a few more weeks before we can give our full verdict on the Series 1. Nevertheless, Joe gives us the lowdown on early impressions on the latest brand to make a splash in the equipment industry.

Dan Parker
Dan Parker
Staff Writer

Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.1, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.

Dan's current What's In The Bag:

Driver: Cobra DS-Adapt X
Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini
Fairway: Ping G440 Max 21°
Irons: Titleist T250 (5), Titleist T100 (6-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56, 60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Bag: Vessel Sunday III

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