The McLaren Irons Have Arrived: Are They Actually Any Good or Just Expensive? - This Week On Kick Point

Happy Friday all! Another wonderful episode of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show will meet you ears this afternoon and it includes arguably the most exciting club release of 2026 - the new McLaren irons.

Joe The Pro has already had his dirty mitts on the McLaren Series 3 Irons, but we have to wait a few more weeks before we can give our full verdict on the Series 1. Nevertheless, Joe gives us the lowdown on early impressions on the latest brand to make a splash in the equipment industry.

We're also talking training aids this week, including one in particular we got plenty of hands on time with when we chatted to friend of the show Robert Rock over the winter months - the TRS Slider. I've thrown a couple more useful training aids below that Joe and I rely on, whilst also inlcuded two of my favorite shoes from the sponsors of this week's episode, Reebok! We thank them for their support, you for listening and wish you a wonderful weekend (but only if you listen to the show...). To do that, you can find it in the normal spots - Spotify, Youtube and anywhere else you get your podcasts.