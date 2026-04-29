Buy A Cart, Get A Free Elite Rangefinder As Stewart Golf And Bushnell Join Forces

Stewart Golf and Bushnell Golf, two of the most renowned technology brands in golf, have joined forces to launch what has to be one of the best golf deals we've ever seen.

Right now, and running from now until May 17, 2026, golfers who purchase a qualifying Stewart Golf trolley can claim a completely free Bushnell Golf rangefinder or Bushnell Golf speaker.

Shop the Stewart Golf Electric Trolley range and receive a FREE Bushnell Golf gift worth up to $400.

We are massive fans of Stewarts and Bushnell here at Golf Monthly, and their products always impress our expert testers with their genuinely game-enhancing functions. They also hold prominent spots in our best remote control golf trolleys, best golf rangefinders and best golf speakers buying guides.

Stewart Golf Vertx Remote + FREE Bushnell Wingman HD GPS Speaker: $2,049 at Stewart Golf USA The much-coveted 5-star review is a rare thing at Golf Monthly, but the Stewart Golf Vertx Remote Trolley is one product to be bestowed with top-marks, and an Editors Choice award to boot. Dan Parker reckoned the technology that makes up the trolley's DNA created a class-leading remote control experience, and its superb stability, easy folding and storage made it a joy to use. This offer includes the Bushnell Wingman HD worth $229, and that provides a plethora of useful golfing functionality, including GPS technology, a 3.5" color HD screen for easy-to-read, accurate yardages and hole previews, all while delivering exceptional 360° sound quality Read our Vertx Remote and Bushnell Wingman HD Reviews.

Delving into the offers deeper, you can save $200 off the Stewart Golf Q Follow Electric Trolley, which offers totally hands-free functionality, and on its own is a big golf deal. However, it also comes with a totally free Bushnell Tour V7 Shift Rangefinder worth $400. Both these products scored impressive 4.5-star ratings, and make for a formidable combination.

The Stewart Golf Q Follow Carbon also has a $200 discount, and if you want that hands-free functionality with a stunning Carbon finish, then this 4.5-star-rated electric trolley is worthy of your consideration. It also comes with the Bushnell Tour V7 Shift Rangefinder, totally free.

With Active Terrain Control, the Vertx Remote is claimed by Stewarts to be "the world's most intelligent golf trolley", and we agree; it scored a flawless 5-star review and was also an Editor's Choice product. This one at $2,049 is the best priced of the three in the promotion, and comes with a free Bushnell Wingman HD GPS Speaker, worth $229.

It's worth noting that this is a limited-time promotion, and like all the best golf deals, it's only while stocks last and ends on May 17. Stewart Golf also offers free shipping on all golf cart orders.

There are a host of reasons for owning an electric golf trolley, and our resident remote control golf trolley expert, Dan Parker, summed up the benefits of owning an electric trolley by saying, "Golf can be hard enough, so any help is usually welcome, and the best golf carts do just that. They allow us the enjoyment of walking the course without having to carry our bags, saving energy and hopefully a few shots along the way."

Stewart Golf are one of the market leaders in the electric trolley market, and now with its partnership with Bushnell Golf, these offers make now the time to invest, save money, and receive some of the best golf technology for free.

Bushnell rangefinders are the number one choice in rangefinding technology on the PGA Tour, and also offer a full array of golf tech, including handheld and wrist-worn GPS, audio GPS and the Launch Pro and LPi personal launch monitors.

To redeem your free Bushnell product, you, of course, have to purchase a qualifying Stewart Golf Q Follow, Q Follow Carbon or Vertx cart directly from the Stewart Golf USA website during the promotional period (April 6 to May 17).

Your order then enters a 14-day validation period to allow for processing and any potential returns. After the 14 days, your voucher or redemption code will be automatically emailed to the address used at checkout, allowing you to order and receive the applicable Bushnell Golf product.

Image 1 of 4 The Stewart Golf Q Follow offers a genuine hands-free functionality unique to the market. (Image credit: Future) The Stewart Golf Vertx delivers smooth, responsive control and confident manoeuvrability across any terrain. (Image credit: Stewart Golf) The Bushnell Tour V7 Shift features a bright OLED display and is a top-tier, feature-packed and reliable rangefinder. (Image credit: Future) The Bushnell Wingman HD delivers premium audio, audible GPS yardages, full HoleView, and an HD color touchscreen. (Image credit: Future)

For UK-based golfers, Stewart Golf UK has basically the same offers in partnership with Bushnell Golf. The only difference is that you get a Bushnell A1-Slope Rangefinder when purchasing the Vertx Remote, and that's worth £279. However, the Q Follow Carbon is showing as out of stock on the UK site.