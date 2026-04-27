15 Golf Gift Ideas To Bring A Smile To Mum's Face This Mother's Day

Golf Galaxy has a huge selection of discounted women's golf gear, including top picks from our Women's Editor, like the best women's golf balls, golf shoes, and clubs, with pricing to suit all budgets

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Mother’s Day lands in the US on Sunday, 10th May, and if your mum is a golfer, then she should be easy to buy for. However, if you're struggling to pick a gift for your golfing mum, then Golf Galaxy has a load of golf deals that would make perfect Mother's Day present.

Below you'll find a selection of products to suit all budgets, including smaller items like the best golf balls for women, including Golf Monthly's Women's Editor Alison Root's top pick as a confidence-boosting ball, the Callaway ERC Reva golf ball.

Golf Galaxy Mother's Day deals

Our expert female reviewers have tried and tested the majority of the highlighted Golf Galaxy deals, and if any catch your eye as a potential Mother's Day gift, and you require further information, then a quick search on Golf Monthly will provide just that.

If Mother's Day isn't actually on your radar, and you're after some golf deals for yourself, then our buying guides have all the best advice from the best Footjoy golf shoes, to the best golf drivers, golf watches and of course the best golf balls, and much, much more.

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Unfortunately, these Golf Galaxy deals are only available in the US, but below, our handy price checker will show the best prices on most of the highlighted brands and products from other retailers located in your territory, and in your relevant currency.