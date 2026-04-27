15 Golf Gift Ideas To Bring A Smile To Mum's Face This Mother's Day

Mother’s Day lands in the US on Sunday, 10th May, and if your mum is a golfer, then she should be easy to buy for. However, if you're struggling to pick a gift for your golfing mum, then Golf Galaxy has a load of golf deals that would make perfect Mother's Day present.

Below you'll find a selection of products to suit all budgets, including smaller items like the best golf balls for women, including Golf Monthly's Women's Editor Alison Root's top pick as a confidence-boosting ball, the Callaway ERC Reva golf ball.

Alison's choice as one of the best golf drivers for women is the Cobra DS-ADAPT MAX-K Women's driver. It has a massive $300 off, should you be feeling extra generous and reckon mum's driving could do with an upgrade.

Shop the Golf Galaxy Mother's Day golf deals.

With summer golf here, a fresh pair of kicks will also be well received, and there are a good few pairs of our favorite women's golf shoes, including pairs from leading golf footwear brands like New Balance, Adidas, and Nike.

It's worth noting that some items do have limited sizing, and as with all the best golf deals, they are likely to be snapped up, especially at these outstanding prices.

Golf Galaxy Mother's Day deals

Our expert female reviewers have tried and tested the majority of the highlighted Golf Galaxy deals, and if any catch your eye as a potential Mother's Day gift, and you require further information, then a quick search on Golf Monthly will provide just that.

If Mother's Day isn't actually on your radar, and you're after some golf deals for yourself, then our buying guides have all the best advice from the best Footjoy golf shoes, to the best golf drivers, golf watches and of course the best golf balls, and much, much more.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: New Balance) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Unfortunately, these Golf Galaxy deals are only available in the US, but below, our handy price checker will show the best prices on most of the highlighted brands and products from other retailers located in your territory, and in your relevant currency.