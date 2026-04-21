One Of The Best Shoes In Golf Has $100 Off Just In Time For Summer

The Adidas Tour360 is the flagship performance golf shoe from the legendary sports brand. The Tour360 has been around for over 20 years, and each iteration has continued to improve, making it one of the best golf shoes on the market.

In his Adidas Tour360 24 golf shoe review, our expert tester Dan Parker awarded it a flawless 5-star rating, calling it the complete all-around spiked golf shoe and noting that Adidas had developed a premium, thoughtful, comfortable, and good-looking golf shoe that raised the bar for the Tour360 franchise once again.

Of course, renowned performance like this doesn't come cheap, and golf shoe deals on these and all of the best Adidas golf shoes can be hard to find. However, here at Golf Monthly, our deal-hunting gurus have found some of the biggest discounts we've ever seen on the Tour360. Right now at Carl's Golfland, you can save a huge 50%, which equates to $100 off across the various color options. It also takes the Adidas Tour360 shoes down under $100 to a bargain $99.99.

Shop the Adidas Tour360 24 and get 50% off at Carl's Golfland.

So if you're looking for some fresh kicks just in time for summer, then you won't be disappointed with the Adidas Tour360 24 shoes. Below, I've listed all the available options for an easy visual overview, and these will take you straight to your favorite colorway.

It's worth noting that some do have limited sizing, and as with all the best golf deals, they are likely to be snapped up, especially at this outstanding price.

Adidas Tour360 24 golf shoe deals

We've tested many versions of the Tour360 golf shoes over the years, and of course, they have always impressed our expert testers.

The latest versions are no different and scored a perfect review. Dan Parker had a deep dive with the developers of the Tour360 24, and although the previous model was also a very successful shoe, the team at Adidas were happy to acknowledge that some of the aspects of Tour360 22 needed some work, and the new Tour360 benefits from improved fit, performance and durability.

Dan put the new shoe to the test in Hawaii, and some of his many testing highlights included the outsole, which he noted Adidas had given a lot of thought to. The outsole has been given an extra 7th spike, one more than the six on the Adidas ZG23 and Tour360 22. It's designed to allow better toe-off performance through the swing and improve the power a player can generate. Although Dan added it was hard to precisely quantify on the golf course, he did report the grip and security through the foot was second to none.

Dan summed up his review by saying, overall the Tour360 24 has everything a golfer would want and need from a golf shoe, with a premium look, feel and attention to detail. It also allowed him to confidently say it's one of the best golf shoes he'd ever reviewed in his many years of testing.

Image 1 of 3 Dan Parker testing the Tour360 24 golf shoes in Hawaii. (Image credit: Future) Dan noted that the Torsion Bridge offered a satisfying sensation through the swing. (Image credit: Future) A detailed look at the outsole shows the 360Wrap going underneath the Torsion Bridge on the Tour360. (Image credit: Future)

Unfortunately, these Adidas deals are US only, but below, our handy price checker will show the best prices on the Tour360 golf shoes from retailers located in your territory, and in your relevant currency.

If the Adidas golf shoes aren't on your radar, then our brand-specific golf shoe guides have all the best buying advice on the best Footjoy golf shoes, best Nike golf shoes, and the best Puma golf shoes and lots more...