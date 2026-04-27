I Took Relief From A Ball Embedded In The Rough. Is That Allowed?

Are you entitled to relief from a ball embedded in the rough? If so, how should you go about taking that relief?

Fergus Bisset's avatar
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Ball embedded in rough
Am I entitled to a free drop from an embedded ball in the rough?
(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

You’ve pulled your tee shot into the rough, into an area renowned for getting a little soggy.

After a couple of minutes (under three) searching, you find it in the long grass, plugged halfway into the ground.

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As you’re walking on, you suddenly wonder – “was I allowed to do that?” … “Was it right to take relief for a ball embedded in the rough?” What do the Rules say?

Good news – the answer is yes. The Rules say you did the right thing...

It wasn’t always the case. Until the Rule changes of 2019, a player was only entitled to free relief from an embedded ball in closely mown areas. You would not have gained free relief for a ball embedded in the rough. You do now though.

There are a couple of exceptions to be aware of mind you. If the ball was embedded in sand in the rough, you wouldn’t get relief. You are only entitled to free relief for a ball embedded in sand in part of the general area that is cut to fairway height or less.

And you wouldn’t get free relief for an embedded ball in the rough if playing the ball as it lies is clearly unreasonable. Say, for instance, your ball landed in a bush, where you wouldn’t be able to make a stroke at it, you won’t get free relief if it’s embedded.

The way to proceed with an embedded ball if it meets the criteria above is as follows –

If you’re not sure whether your ball is embedded you can mark its position and lift it to see if relief is allowed. But you are not allowed to clean it (except when the ball is on the putting green.)

Golf Rules Quiz

Fergus Bisset
Fergus Bisset
Contributing Editor

Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.

Fergus is also a level-three qualified Rules official and referee.

He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins.

Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?

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