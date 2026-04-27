I Took Relief From A Ball Embedded In The Rough. Is That Allowed?

You’ve pulled your tee shot into the rough, into an area renowned for getting a little soggy.

After a couple of minutes (under three) searching, you find it in the long grass, plugged halfway into the ground.

The ball is definitely below the level of the ground in its own pitch-mark so you think you know what to do.

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You mark the position right behind the ball and then take a drop within one club length of that point. You play out back to the fairway.

As you’re walking on, you suddenly wonder – “was I allowed to do that?” … “Was it right to take relief for a ball embedded in the rough?” What do the Rules say?

Good news – the answer is yes. The Rules say you did the right thing...

Rule 16.3 says that a player may take relief for a ball embedded in the general area. The rough is within the general area so you were entitled to relief.

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It wasn’t always the case. Until the Rule changes of 2019, a player was only entitled to free relief from an embedded ball in closely mown areas. You would not have gained free relief for a ball embedded in the rough. You do now though.

There are a couple of exceptions to be aware of mind you. If the ball was embedded in sand in the rough, you wouldn’t get relief. You are only entitled to free relief for a ball embedded in sand in part of the general area that is cut to fairway height or less.

And you wouldn’t get free relief for an embedded ball in the rough if playing the ball as it lies is clearly unreasonable. Say, for instance, your ball landed in a bush, where you wouldn’t be able to make a stroke at it, you won’t get free relief if it’s embedded.

But in the case above, you could make a stroke at it as it was lying, and it was not embedded in sand. So, yes, you were allowed to take relief.

For a ball to be embedded, it must be sitting in its own pitch-mark, made as a result of the last stroke and part of the ball must be below the level of the ground.

The way to proceed with an embedded ball if it meets the criteria above is as follows –

You mark a spot directly behind where the ball is embedded and this becomes the reference point.

You then have a one club-length relief area that must be in the general area and must be no closer to the hole than the reference point.

You then drop that ball, or another ball, from knee height in that relief area. It must come to rest in the relief area. If it does so, it is then in play.

You do not get free relief for a ball embedded in a penalty area, nor for a ball embedded in a bunker.

If you’re not sure whether your ball is embedded you can mark its position and lift it to see if relief is allowed. But you are not allowed to clean it (except when the ball is on the putting green.)

If relief is allowed you can clean it and proceed as above. If relief is not allowed you must replace it in its original spot.

Golf Rules Quiz