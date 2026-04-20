Gear Of The Month: The Hottest Golf Products We've Tested For May

The May issue of Golf Monthly Magazine is out and this is where you can get your hands on the latest equipment featured in the New Launches section

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May Collection
(Image credit: Future)

Now that the first Major championship has come and gone, we hope your motivation to get back onto the golf course is sky high - the weather is improving, the evenings lengthening and those temporary winter greens are now a thing of the past (until December, at least).

With the May issue of Golf Monthly now on the shelves, we thought we would offer a teaser into our 'New Launches' section. It features some of the best golf shoes and spikeless golf shoes, an array of 2026 golf hats and one of the most hotly anticipated women's club set releases of the year.

Conor Keenan
Conor Keenan
Gear & Ecommerce Writer

Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

In the bag:

Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K

3 wood: Callaway Epic

Hybrid: Ping G425

Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour

Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5

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