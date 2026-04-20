Gear Of The Month: The Hottest Golf Products We've Tested For May

Now that the first Major championship has come and gone, we hope your motivation to get back onto the golf course is sky high - the weather is improving, the evenings lengthening and those temporary winter greens are now a thing of the past (until December, at least).

With the May issue of Golf Monthly now on the shelves, we thought we would offer a teaser into our 'New Launches' section. It features some of the best golf shoes and spikeless golf shoes, an array of 2026 golf hats and one of the most hotly anticipated women's club set releases of the year.

For more information on each product, pick up a copy of the magazine your local retailer or newsagents - alternatively, we have reviews on some of the items listed below already live in the reviews section of the website. If you haven't already, you can subscribe to receive your monthly copy of the mag here, which includes a digital version as well as the physical magazine delivered to your door.