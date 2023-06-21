Best Women's Golf Rangefinders 2023

Best Women’s Golf Rangefinders

In golf there’s a big advantage of knowing your distances. By that we mean knowing (with a reasonable degree of accuracy and accounting for user error) how far each of your clubs travel. This one simple piece of information can be the difference between hitting approach shots close or missing the green altogether. You’ve probably noticed how much emphasis is placed on yardages when you listen to caddies giving their players club selection advice during tournaments. To help speed up this process, governing bodies have started to allow the use of laser rangefinder devices during practice and, in some cases, tournament days. But what is a laser rangefinder and why do you need one?

A laser rangefinder is a simple little handheld device that offers the most accurate yardages available simply because they allow you to hone in on the actual distance to the flag and other visible points of interest. Just like a pair of binoculars you hold them to your eye, zap the target by pressing a button and hey presto, the number you need appears in the display. Of course, there’s more to these fancy gadgets than meets the eye and that’s why we’ve put together this handy buyer’s guide to help female golfers navigate the pros and cons of each model and select one that is the most appropriate.

Best budget

Inesis Golf 900 Laser Rangefinder Best for overall value for money Specifications Range: 1300 yards (flag 350 yards) Magnification: 6x Slope functionality: Yes Protection: Certified IPX2 (can handle light rain) Battery life: 5000 actuations Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Walmart Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Excels in terms of accuracy + Ample features at its price point Reasons to avoid - Lacks a premium look

We have been testing Inesis gear for a while now and as our other equipment guides have proven, there is clear value on offer given the combination of performance and the price point. This rangefinder is no different.

When testing it up against a more expensive option (the Bushnell Tour V5 Shift), we found it more than kept up in terms of accuracy and ease of use. It also boasts slope functionality which can be easily turned on and off for tournament play. We also liked the fact yardages can be measured in both yards and meters, and it is accurate to +/- 1 yard so you know you are getting a consistent number. Also of note, First Target technology isolates the flag and measurements are confirmed by vibration.

You also get 6x magnification, so you get a clear view when looking through the viewfinder and we also liked the weight, durability, and the way it sits well in the hand. Additionally, you also get a very sturdy case which is really nicely made, along with some instructions, a cloth for cleaning the lens of the rangefinder, a CR2 battery and a clip that allows you to attach the rangefinder to your bag.

Read our full Inesis Golf 900 Laser Rangefinder Review

GolfBuddy Laser Atom Rangefinder Most compact laser rangefinder Our expert review: Specifications Range : 880 yards Magnification: x6 magnification Slope functionality: Yes Protection : Luxury case Battery life: 5000 acutations Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Very fast measurements + Scan, Pin and Slope modes boost practicality + Ultra premium carry case included Reasons to avoid - Compact design won't be useable for everyone

For those women wanting a compact rangefinder, the Atom from GolfBuddy is definitely a model to consider. One of the smallest models on this list, it is obviously very easy to carry and handy to use. Of course women with bigger hands may want to go for another model on this list, but overall its size doesn't detract from the performance.

It can seek and pinpoint accurate distances to targets up to 880 yards away, boasts a battery life that will see you get 5000 actuations in, and comes in a premium carry case which adds an extra element of class to your golf bag, being made of a luxurious ivory colored textured leather and with shiny chrome, screw-style carabiner.

Once you're out on the course, you'll see how useful this rangefinder can be, using its scan mode, pin mode and slope compensation - which you can turn on and off. We loved the bright LCD display and it is very easy to read too because the text is bold and big. As you can tell, we are big fans of this model.

Read our full GolfBuddy Laser Atom Rangefinder Review

Compact and weighing just 130g, the Nikon Coolshot 20 GII features a First Target Priority algorithm that is designed to make sure you measure the closest object when there are things overlapping – such as trees behind the flag. It can also measure continuously for up to eight seconds when scanning the terrain.

This is an excellent feature to make sure you get the yardage to the flag if your hands are a bit shaky, or you want to give yourself as much information as possible about where hazards, trees and mounds are positioned around the flag. From an aesthetic point of view, this Nikon really looks good with the white and black contrast and it also offers good value too.

Read our full Nikon Coolshot 20 GII Laser Rangefinder Review

GolfBuddy Laser Lite 2 Rangefinder Best for grip Our expert review: Specifications Range: 800 Magnification: x6 Slope functionality: Yes Protection: Hard-wearing carry case Battery Life: 5000 actuations Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Quick to display distances + Slope enabled + Scan mode useful off the tee + Excellent value for money Reasons to avoid - Turning slope on/off is time consuming - Lightweight design limits stability

We enjoyed the performance of the original Laser Lite so we were excited to see how the 2nd generation performed recently, and it did not disappoint. It is the ideal model for those women wanting a lightweight option as it is three grams lighter than its predecessor which doesn't sound like a lot but we noticed it in testing. As such it is lightweight and fits into your hand nicely thanks to the grip on the top and bottom of this compact machine. It's also very fast when shooting the flag. We tested it against the new Bushnell Tour V6 Shift rangefinder, and it held up well against this premium model.

The device locked onto the pin nicely and delivered a reassuring vibration when it has been picked out. Accuracy was not a problem either and the slope functionality on offer, while a slower process than some of the best golf rangefinders with slope, was still very accurate. It also comes with an easy to use carry case that pops open with a handy velcro strap.

Read our full GolfBuddy Laser Lite 2 Rangefinder Review

Best colors

The TecTecTec KLYR rangefinder has been one of the standout products we tested back in 2022 and it's one of the best golf rangefinders regardless of price. To start, it comes in three cool colors, yellow, black and white which women will love because they look great and offer something a little different to other rangefinders on this list.

This vibrancy continues in the display too with the optics really standing out, whilst its overall design is compact and lightweight which makes it easy to handle for everyone. It also excelled on the course in terms of speed and accuracy when retrieving yardages.

The KLYR also has slope functionality that can be turned off for tournament play and a scan mode that allows players to shoot multiple targets at one time. The device is not waterproof but it comes with a sturdy carrying case for protection so that is something to be aware of if you play in a lot of rain.

Read our full TecTecTec KLYR Laser Rangefinder Review

Overall this is our favorite looking rangefinder on this guide. The wavy, striped design of the rangefinder looks great and we also like the fact it comes in navy, pink and black, all of which are especially sharp. Performance is not just cosmetic either as shown in our testing. The the Series 3 Max provided incredibly clear optics in all light conditions and returned yardages instantaneously. The device’s slope functionality can also be turned on and off easily using a switch, making it legal for tournament play. In fact, it's one of the best golf rangefinders with slope on the market price point aside.

A special mention must be made for the built-in magnetic strip, which holds the laser to anything metal and creates the point of difference versus Blue Tees' other rangefinder models. If you use a cart a lot, this is particularly useful and will help to keep it safe and secure, removing that constant worry that it could drop out. Of course it also comes with its own case which does also use a magnetic clasp which can be a bit temperamental.

Read our full Blue Tees Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder Review

CaddyTalk Minimi Rangefinder Best for small hands Our expert review: Specifications Range: 10-1200m Magnification: 6x Slope functionality: Yes Protection: Water-resistant Battery life: N/A Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Impressive accuracy + Fast to locate the flag and display distance + Red/green indicator light system for Slope Reasons to avoid - Included Mini carabiner is flimsy - No built-in magnet for use on a cart

If you are a woman with smaller hands, this Minimi rangefinder could be the laser for you. With a footprint comparable to a credit card and weighing just 132 grams, it has a minimalistic approach that has a premium look and feel. It is clearly well made and the tacky textured sections on both sides mean you can keep a comfortable, solid hold of it when in use.

It picks out the flag easily and the display is crystal clear. Hold down the measurement button and the Pin Finder feature will display the shortest distance, which is great when the background behind the pin is busy. It also includes features like Magic Slope, e-Slope which help to provide more accurate yardages for you on the course (we explain what they are more specifically in our in-depth review).

We also liked the LED bar indicator on the side of the unit too which tells you which state it is in. If it flashes red when in use, this means all Slope functionality has been disabled. Vice versa, it will flash green when a Slope feature is on and the device is not legal for tournament play. That feature could really help avoid and unfortunate accidents in competitions!

Finally its small size means you could store it in your pocket, although you’re more likely to clip it to your golf bag using the included carry case with mini carabiner.

Read our full CaddyTalk Minimi Rangefinder Review

Shot Scope Pro L2 Rangefinder Best for simplicity Our expert review: Specifications Range: 700 yards Magnification: 6x Slope functionality: Yes Protection: Water-resistant Battery life: Approx. 5,800 measures Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Considerably cheaper than most in the market + Slope adjustment + Target-lock vibration Reasons to avoid - Lacks a premium look and feel

Our first thoughts when picking up the Pro L2 was that it was incredibly light and yet whilst this can be an issue sometimes especially when using lasers with shaky hands, the L2 worked excellently. This is thanks to the six-times magnification and the target-lock vibration which allowed us to get distances quickly and correctly.

It locked onto targets extremely quickly, which was something the previous Pro L1 rangefinder struggled with, and provided both the actual and adjusted yardage when the slope feature is flicked on via a toggle on the side. You will know it is on due to a green indictor to the right of the switch and it can be easily turned off. The look of the rangefinder is fairly simple and the simplicity of the design is actually a benefit here, especially when you consider the cheaper price point the L2 comes in.

Read our full Shot Scope Pro L2 Rangefinder Review

Best premium

Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Best for optics, speed and accuracy Our expert review: Specifications Range: 1,300 yards Magnification: 6x Slope functionality: Yes Protection: IPX6 Battery life: N/A Today's Best Deals View at CARLSGOLFLAND.COM Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Exceptional optics + Highly accurate + Easy to shoot the flag Reasons to avoid - Limited improvements over prior model - Carry case elastic strap can be fiddly to rehouse

Arguably the best all-round rangefinder on this list, the V6 has been improved in a number of ways from the previous V5. This rangefinder offers enhanced accuracy, consistency, and we also think it is a step up in the looks department as well, the grey and white color scheme with flashes of orange certainly looks slicker and more modern.

Locking on to the flag is a near automatic experience with Bushnell products but the Jolt vibration and flashing red ring provide that extra dose of reassurance should you need it. The display is clearer and brighter too, and the IPX6 protection means you can literally use it in any weather. The premium price in a category where more cost effective options are appearing all the time could be a cause for concern, but the accuracy and optics of the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift are near impossible to beat.

Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review

If your hands shake even the slightest bit while using many rangefinders, they will be useless to you. Nikon has mastered the antidote here, with its proprietary stabilization technology borrowed from its camera and lenses. In our testing, we deliberately trembled - and also did so unintentionally - while seeking the flag, and the view through the eyepiece held steady the entire time.

We liked the magnification of six-times which allowed us to really zero in on the pin or whatever feature we were targeting, and we also liked how the distance numbers and mode icons popped up in bright, highly-visible orange/red. It also comes with an incline/decline feature which can be easily turned on or off for tournament play.

The device itself is substantial without being too lightweight - a common issue with cheaper devices that are easy to shake. The Nikon is also waterproof and fog proof, so you get that peace of mind if the weather takes a bad, unexpected turn

Read our full Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Laser Rangefinder Review

Voice Caddie SL3 Active Hybrid GPS Rangefinder Best for features by combining GPS and rangefinder functionality Our expert review: Specifications Range: 1,000 yards Magnification: x6 Slope functionality: Yes Protection: N/A Battery life: Laser mode 45 hours, GPS mode 20 hours Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Target Reasons to buy + Very fast and accurate + Can measure all sorts of course features + Will help you read greens + Comfortable to hold Reasons to avoid - Requires regular recharging in golf mode

Our final pick in this guide is the Voice Caddie SL3, a model we liked so much in testing it made our Editor's Choice 2023 list. It has both an accurate and easy-to-use laser rangefinder and a color touch LCD screen under the eyepiece where you can change settings and most importantly see maps of the holes and the greens with the ability to glean all sorts of information. In fact this GPS functionality really sets the SL3 apart from the competition.

We also found it very easy to get our target with the help of the new Pin Tracer which is a pin-filtering feature. The slope element also worked well. Finally the look of the rangefinder is outstanding, it offers a premium feel with the combination of the silver and black leather really standing out. It is sleek and easy to handle, fits in the hand easily and comes with a leather carrying case with magnetic closing flap. A complete performer worthy of five stars.

Read our full Voice Caddie SL3 Active Hybrid GPS Rangefinder Review

How we test rangefinders

At Golf Monthly we have a comprehensive testing procedure around rangefinders. As you would expect, this involves using different models out on the course, over a number of rounds and importantly in different conditions too because this gives us an idea on how particular models deal with sunlight, rain and wind.

As the entire team are regular golfers, rangefinders get a thorough testing and often get compared to one another side by side to test for things like accuracy, waterproofing, durability and other features. That way we can give honest and insightful feedback to you, the reader. Technical Editor Joel Tadman oversees the entire technology section and he does a lot of the testing around these devices. In terms of women's golf gear, the specific section is overseen by Alison Root, Golf Monthly's Women's Golf Editor.

The final thing we wanted to mention in this section is no manufacturer can buy a good review. Our testing team reviews golf equipment and makes its own opinion on how good or bad the product is.

How to choose a golf rangefinder

Accuracy - This is the most important factor when buying a rangefinder. If it isn't accurate, it is pointless because it will provide misinformation which could lead to you playing the wrong club and a bogey or two may ensue. Thankfully, we have only included models we know to be accurate because we’ve tested them on the golf course over multiple rounds. There are plenty of less-expensive rangefinders available from retailers like Amazon, but we can’t voice for their accuracy or reliability.

Battery Life - We would recommend being aware of what kind of battery a particular laser uses. Some use CR2 batteries while others charge via a micro USB cable. Additionally, have a think about these questions - how long does the battery last on a charge, is it rechargeable, and how many charge cycles is it good for? We have found most rangefinders run on CR2 batteries which last 6-12 months, and are often rechargeable which is good value. Additionally you can also buy these on Amazon too. Make sure that the rangefinder you’re interested in doesn’t require an unusual type of battery that is expensive or difficult to source.

Range - Different models on the market have varying ranges so it is worth having a look at product specifications to see the numbers. Additionally, be aware of which models come with a higher magnification (x7 versus x6) because this really helps you zoom in and lock onto the target from further away, which means you can get a reliable distance number.

Display - How clear is the display and how easy is it to read? Ultimately because we have tested most rangefinders on the market we think we can give good insight here with models like the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift offering outstandingly clear visuals. There are also several other models on this list that have good displays so be sure to have a read of our in-depth reviews as well. Ultimately a good model should have clear, bright optics, magnification, and an easy to read display when contrasted with the background.

Slope - If you often play hilly courses, you’ll want your rangefinder to offer slope functionality. So be sure to check out the technical specifications of the rangefinder you’re looking at. Always be careful here though, because if a model is not clear on whether it is in slope mode or not, if you use it in competition you could be in breach of the rules. Slope rangefinders are legal for competition use as long as the function is disabled.

Waterproofing - A good rangefinder will work just as well in the rain as it will in the sun, which makes waterproofing important. Here we would recommend doing research on which models offer full waterproof protection, and those that are only water-resistant as that can be a big difference especially if you play a lot of golf in the rain.

Convenience - The best rangefinders for women have to be quick and easy to use. Get it out, measure the flag, put it away in its case and hit the shot. If a laser is complicated or takes a while to display a measurement, then it adds unnecessary time to the process. To work this out, we would often recommend trying out some models in retailers and pro shops.

Looks - Admittedly this is not as important as other factors we mentioned above, but at the end of the day you should like the look of your rangefinder as well because nobody wants some big, bulky, ugly thing attached to the bag right? As such there are loads of different designs and cool finishes out there ranging from the ultra-premium Voice Caddie SL3 to the more simple designs like the TecTecTec KLYR. Of course there are lots of different colors to choose from as well, like the Blue Tees S3 Max that comes in pink.

Magnetic Mount - Do you want your rangefinder to have magnetic elements so you can just attach it to your cart or clubs rather than having to take it out of its case all the time? If so then there are models out there that have technologies to make this possible - two of the best are the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift and the Blue Tees S3 Max.

Budget - Be aware of how much you are willing to spend on a laser because there are good models at every price point these days. For example the Inesis 900 is one of the cheapest on this guide and we thought it offered excellent performance, whereas if you want to spend more and go towards the premium end of the spectrum, you can also do that with models like the Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized. For more advice here see our guide on the best budget rangefinders.

Ease of use - The one downside is you have to be able to hold it steady. Too often we hear from women who say that they simply can’t hold a rangefinder still enough to be able to point and click on the target. Shaky hand syndrome effects many of us, especially in old age. You might want to check out our Best for stability and Best for grip if you feel as though you might fall into this category.

FAQs

What is the easiest rangefinder to use? To be honest most rangefinders are very easy to use given how simple the point-and-shoot functionality is. Standout option include the Bushnell Tour V6 and the GolfBuddy Laser Lite 2. Generally speaking the less expensive models with fewer features are easier to use, but the rangefinders with more features can enhance strategy and enjoyment but take more time to master.

