GolfBuddy Laser Atom Rangefinder Review

They say good things come in small packages and this is no more evident than with the GolfBuddy Laser Atom rangefinder. In terms of footprint, it’s comparable in size to a credit card, measuring just 3.3 x 2.24 inches and weighing a mere 135g. I was concerned that this minimalist design would affect its practicality but testing on the course at Burghley Park Golf Club quickly allayed any concerns I had.

Yes the feeling of scoping out the flag with such a small device takes some getting used to but it didn’t seem to make the task any more difficult, even with my relatively large hands. The buttons on top remained easy to access and although it wasn’t as easy to keep steady in the wind, generally the process of getting the numbers I needed was faff-free.

(Image credit: Future)

Despite its size, the Laser Atom comes packed full of features - including a Scan mode (which comes into its own off the tee), Pin mode and the ability to toggle off/on Slope compensation - which are activated using various presses of holds of the Mode button. Seeing the points of interesting you’re looking for through the eyepiece is a breeze thanks to the 6x magnification, the bright LCD display and the focus toggle, the latter being quite stiff to adjust but this is the case with most of the best golf rangefinders I’ve tried so as to not adjust the focus accidentally when it comes into contact with your head.

(Image credit: Future)

The graphics in the display are big and bold, making them easy to see when they appear, and the unit will vibrate when the flag has been located from a busy background - for a more appropriate length of time versus the Laser Lite model, I might add. It does it quickly too - with practice, you’ll have the distance you’re after in a second or two, faster than most of the best GolfBuddy rangefinders. Another feature I like about the Laser Atom is the USB Type C charger (pictured above), which you use to top up the rechargeable Li-ion battery. From a full charge you get at least 5000 scopes, so it should only need to be done infrequently, and there is a batter meter in the display to let you know when it’s nearly out of juice.

(Image credit: Future)

The icing on the cake is the premium carry case, made from a luxurious ivory coloured textured leather and with shiny chrome, screw-style carabiner. It undoubtedly adds a touch of class to the exterior of your golf bag, although I worry about how ‘white’ the case will stay after a full off-season schedule. The idea of the Laser Atom’s compact size is to put it in your pocket and while this is perfectly possible, to not use the carry case would be a serious oversight because of how good it looks. For £279.99, there’s lots to like about this mid-priced rangefinder, ideal for golfers that want quick access to their device without giving up useful features that ensure accuracy and practicality. In the UK, it’s only available in black but elsewhere there is the white option I tested and has a 880 yard range.