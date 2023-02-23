CaddyTalk Minimi Rangefinder Review

The CaddyTalk Minimi golf rangefinder is evidence that good things do come in small packages. With a footprint comparable to a credit card and weighing just 132 grams, it has a minimalistic approach that enhances its versatility while possessing the features that will help you shoot the flag quickly and accurately.

The first thing that struck me when testing the Minimi on the course is the premium look and feel. Sure, it doesn’t feel substantial, but it’s clearly well made and the tacky textured sections on both sides mean you can keep a comfortable, solid hold of it when in use. For golfers with really big hands it might feel strange at first, but much like the GolfBuddy Laser Atom, you soon get used to the smaller size.

(Image credit: Future)

The big tech story with the Minimi is the Slope functionality, which has two unique strands to it. The first is called Magic Slope, which applies the concept of ballistics to improve accuracy over conventional slope golf rangefinders. I get this to a degree - a typical ball flight isn’t symmetrical in shape if you were looking at it from the side, the apex tends to be closer to the target - especially on an iron shot - which means that shots uphill actually play longer than if you were just taking into account the change in gradient. The impact this would have on the actual yardages is fairly minimal, but it’s a thoughtful approach to a golfer’s needs.

The second strand is e-Slope, which goes a step further to take into account environmental factors - temperature, altitude and humidity, something other models like the Bushnell Pro X3 do. My course is relatively flat and close to sea level, so I didn’t see the huge benefits of this feature but CaddyTalk suggests a course at 3608 feet above sea level means a 138 yard shot actually plays 132 yards, so if your home course it at high altitude or gets hot and humid, this feature will be really useful to you.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

These features are easily accessed and altered using the Mode button. What’s cool is that the Minimi has an LED bar indicator on the side of the unit to let your playing partners know its state. If it flashes red when in use, this means all Slope functionality has been disabled. Vice versa, it will flash green when a Slope feature is on and the device is not legal for tournament play. I’d have thought the color code should be the other way round and the lighted strip is so small it’s difficult to see from a distance.

The Minimi is certainly among the best golf rangefinders for ease of use. It picks out the flag easily and the display is crystal clear. Hold down the measurement button and the Pin Finder feature will display the shortest distance, which is great when the background behind the pin is busy. You also get a nice vibration in your hand when the flag has been found for reassurance.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The charging experience is seamless, using a USB cable (included in the box) to top up the power and there’s a meter in the display that keeps you updated on the battery level. From a full charge, you'll get plenty of rounds, exactly how many, I've not discovered yet.

Elaborating on that aforementioned versatility - its small size means you could store it in your pocket, although you’re more likely to clip it to your golf bag using the included carry case with mini carabiner. It has to be said, the carabiner is pretty flimsy - ours got out of shape during the first outing - but the case itself is really smart, robust and has a magnetic folding strap that works well and allows for easy access, keeping the Minimi secure without having to use the zip every time. The case also has a belt loop for those that want to keep it on their person for easy access but find a bulky pocket too intrusive or distracting.

The price tag of $279.99/£285 seems to stack up with the features and accuracy on offer and how enjoyable the user experience is. Aside from the flimsy carabiner, it was hard to fault - the only thing it’s missing is a built-in magnet for use on a cart. It comes in white or black and with a 1,200 meter range, you’ll never be caught short.