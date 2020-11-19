We take a look at some of the best women's fairway woods currently on the market.

Best Women's Fairway Woods

Regardless of skill level and any other variable, getting the best fairway woods possible is imperative to filling the gap between the driver and the irons.

Women can easily fall out of love with a fairway wood if they struggle to make good contact and get the ball airborne, which is usually due to poor clubhead speed.

The good news is that the latest technology in a modern fairway wood means that the overall weight of the club is lighter and the face has a larger impact area, which not only makes it more forgiving, but most importantly, helps women deliver effortless club and ball speed for high-launching long shots.

With low-profile shallower head shapes, this instills confidence to make a nice sweeping swing to pick the ball cleanly off the grass, rather than digging into the turf and taking an unwanted divot.

Acknowledging all of this, here are some of the best women’s fairway woods.

Cobra King SpeedZone Women's Fairway Wood Specifications Lofts: 17°, 21°, 24° (Adjustable) Reasons to buy + Easy to flight, good performance off the turf + Excellent value for money Reasons to avoid - Limited improvements over previous generation TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

Complimenting Cobra’s SpeedZone driver, the fairway wood is designed with four key zones – power, flex, stability and light – to help women sweep the ball effortlessly off the fairway. The CNC milled face has been designed to maximise ball speed, whilst weight has been strategically positioned in the lightweight crown to lower the centre of gravity to promote high launch with increased forgiveness. By incorporating Cobra’s Baffler Rail technology, the club glides effortlessly out of any lie, and ultimately delivers more club and ball speed at impact.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $229.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £229

Read our full Cobra King SpeedZone Women's Fairway Wood review

Ping G Le2 Women's Fairway Wood Specifications Lofts: 19°, 22°, 26°, 30° (RH & LH) Reasons to buy + Lightweight design delivers good distance Reasons to avoid - Striking aesthetics may not be for everyone TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

As part of the popular G Le2 women’s range, a thinner, faster maraging steel C300 forged face, a significantly higher MOI and an 8-lobe adjustable hosel is what distinguishes this fairway wood from its predecessor. The added ball speed from the forged-face technology encourages greater distance and this combined with the shallower face provides a higher launch with impressive forgiveness. Overall the club weight is lighter, making it easier for women to swing the club for longer and straighter shots.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £239

Read our full Ping G Le2 Women's Fairway Wood review

Titleist TSi2 Fairway Wood Specifications Lofts: 13.5°, 15°, 16.5°, 18°, 21° (RH Only) Reasons to buy + Easy to launch, plenty of forgiveness Reasons to avoid - Relatively compact for such a forgiving fairway wood TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

The adjustability features of the all-new TSi2 fairway wood means that a fitter can fine-tune performance to ensure you get the most out of every swing. By optimising weight distribution, the ultra-thin crown and variable face thickness combine to drive the centre of gravity low for higher launch and lower spin, creating a powerful combination of speed and stability. The low centre of gravity pairs with the new Active Recoil Channel 4.0 to deliver greater face flexibility and faster ball speeds, especially low on the face.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £269

Read our full Titleist TSi2 Fairway Wood review

Yonex EZONE GS Women's Fairway Wood Specifications Lofts: 18°, 21°, 24° Reasons to buy + Good adjustability, inviting shape at address Reasons to avoid - Some might find the slanted grooves a little distracting TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

Power, forgiveness and accuracy are all on offer with the EZONE GS fairway wood. A high-tensile Honeycomb Structure Graphite Crown with more flex and a Power Groove Sole for maximum repulsion from low on the clubface are the combined technologies that make for an enlarged sweet spot and optimum ball speeds across the whole face. Slanted grooves prevent moisture from coming in-between the clubface, so the ball flight can be stabilised for improved accuracy, and you can alter the loft and clubface angle through 8 settings of Yonex’s Quick Adjust System.

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £249

Read our full Yonex EZONE GS Women's Fairway Wood review

If your fairway shots leak to the right, consider the SIM Max-D model, one of the best TaylorMade fairway woods in the current range. The heel-bias weight and divergent topline masking makes the face look more open at address, to help golfers close the face at impact. TaylorMade’s Speed Pocket technology enhances the flexibility of the sole to create ball speed, as well as forgiveness on low-face mishits, whilst at the same time, the V-shaped sole reduces friction with turf at impact to give women the confidence to attack the ball from any lie.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £229

Read our full TaylorMade SIM Max D-Type Fairway Wood review

Mizuno ST200X Women's Fairway Wood Specifications Lofts: 13-17° (RH only), 15°, 18° (RH only) Reasons to buy + Classic Mizuno looks, easy to flight Reasons to avoid - Faster swingers may prefer the ST200 TS version TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

Compared with other fairway woods in the ST200 range, the ST200X has its own unique head shape, with a larger clubface and wider body that allows for low and deep weighting. These elements work together, along with Mizuno’s own MFUSION graphite shaft, to help increase clubhead speed and launch angle, so that women with mid and lower swing speeds can hit shots further with a high draw flight. Even when playing in wet and moist conditions, the score lines on the face maintain adequate spin and ball flight.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £199

Read our full Mizuno ST200X Women's Fairway Wood review

Callaway has built the Big Bertha Reva so women can achieve greater distance off the fairway. Easy-to hit, the oversized Bertha shape with a shallower face enhances forgiveness for consistent contact and smooth turf interaction. It also incorporates Callaway’s Jailbreak technology, where two bars connect the crown and sole to increase stiffness and promote even more speed, whilst increased offset reduces slice to promote a draw ball flight. It comes with a lightweight shaft that is specifically designed to boost swing speed and a Lamkin Women’s ST Soft Grip.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £279

Read our full Callaway Big Bertha Reva Fairway Wood review

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Women's Fairway Wood Specifications Lofts: 15°, 18° Reasons to buy + Easy to launch Reasons to avoid - Crown view may be too busy for some TODAY'S BEST DEALS $229.99 View at Amazon

Incorporating the same technologies as the Launcher HB Turbo driver, the fairway wood is designed to deliver more speed and distance. This is achieved through a Turbocharged Cup Face with a higher COR (the energy transferred between the club and the ball) over a larger impact area. This combined with clever weighting in the sole and hosel, and a lower centre of gravity in the crown for optimal launch conditions, are what make it far easier for women to generate faster ball speeds and therefore greater distance with added forgiveness.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $229.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £179

Read our full Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Women's Fairway Wood review

XXIO Eleven Women's Fairway Wood Specifications Lofts: 16°, 18°, 20°, 23°, 26° Reasons to buy + A great option for slower swingers Reasons to avoid - Premium price-tag TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

XXIO's Eleven is designed for women that swing the club at or below 90mph. A unique cannon-shaped weight pad in the sole creates space for a larger cup face, so this boosts speed and raises launch angle for maximum distance and forgiveness, especially for shots hit low in the face. Brass and rubber weights in the butt-end of the club raise balance points to promote a smooth and easy swing and this helps women to consistently find the ideal top-of-swing position for more power

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99

Read our full XXIO Eleven Women's Fairway Wood review

