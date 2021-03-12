In this Asics Gel-Course Ace golf shoe review, we test a pair out on the golf course to see how it performs

Asics Gel-Course Ace Golf Shoe Review

Rainy skies, a hilly course and cold temperatures. We chose the perfect day and venue to walk 18 and test out this pair of Asics golf shoes.

These shoes are actually a by-product of a partnership the brand has with Srixon in North America. They’re built on the same platform as Asics’ renowned running shoes, and that’s immediately noticeable in both the comfort and flexibility on the course.

To say these feel well cushioned would be to sell them way short. In our testing, it felt like wearing your favourite slippers that happened to have traction enough for a golf swing. They were every bit as comfortable walking off the 18th green as they were stepping up to the first tee.

The official word is that they sport Asics Gel and FlyteFoam that work together to absorb shock with every step. To boot, comfort padding on the ankle also prevents chafing. These are proprietary ways of saying your feet are well coddled.

Being lightweight, they won’t tire your feet. There’s mesh in the flexible and waterproof upper that is made of thin polyurethane, while more mesh at the vamp and quarter panel enhance support.

The turf on this day was drenched, especially after two heavy downpours during the round, yet the shoes kept our feet dry and cosy.

Although cleatless, they feature a traction sole pattern that places grip exactly where needed to ensure stability and footing throughout a course’s terrain. Other than a minor slip on the cement cart path just off the first tee, the traction held up well – taking aggressive cuts on the wet grass and sand was never an issue.

There’s also rearfoot cushioning that reduces impact shock while you walk, as well as toe and lateral wraps that help maintain balance throughout a swing.

As for aesthetics, these have that running shoe look that remains popular in the golf world.