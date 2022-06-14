Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Asics Gel-Ace Pro M Standard Golf Shoe Review

Having released its Gel-Kayano Ace golf shoe earlier this year, Asics and its North America partner Srixon are back with their second new release of 2022. The new shoe is the Gel-Ace Pro M Standard, which is the model that 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has been wearing on the PGA Tour.

Back in March, I tested the Gel-Kayano Ace, which is a modern and athletic spikeless golf shoe, and came away highly impressed. In fact, I’ve been wearing it on a regular basis the last couple of months when I play and test products. My previous experiences with Asics golf shoes had also been good, so I was anxious to test the Gel-Ace Pro M Standard, which is a more traditional spiked golf shoe, the style I usually gravitate toward.

My first impression when unboxing the Gel-Ace Pro M Standard was extremely positive; this is a sharp-looking shoe. As mentioned, all things being equal, I generally prefer the look of a traditional golf shoe, and from that standpoint this new release from Asics checks all the boxes. There are two color options available. I was sent the black and pure silver combo for testing, and there’s also a black and white version. If I had one minor quibble it would be that I wish there were a few more colorways available.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

First impressions out of the way, it was time to get the Gel-Ace Pro M Standard out on the golf course, where testing was done over the course of full rounds and a couple of practice sessions at Atlanta National Golf Club. Before getting into performance, I’ll start with fit and size, as the Gel-Ace Pro M Standard is quite different from the Gel-Kayano Ace. More specifically, the Gel-Kayano Ace fits like a high-end running shoe, offering a wider toe box and a snug midfoot and heel section. The Gel-Ace Pro M Standard, meanwhile, not only looks like a traditional golf shoe, it fits like one as well, most notably in terms of the ample space available in the midfoot. As for size, I wear a 10 medium and the Gel-Ace Pro M Standard was spot on in that regard.

What stood out immediately on the course was how comfortable the Pro M Standard was right out of the box, an attribute that even the best golf shoes can’t all claim Given the technology that was implemented into the design to promote stability, my expectation was that this shoe might be a bit rigid at first but that wasn’t the case. The shoes also feel lighter during use than they look, and there is ample cushioning as well to promote shock absorption. Most impressively, however, each time I wore the Gel-Ace Pro M Standard shoes they felt more comfortable, and they’re easily one of the most comfortable golf shoes I’ve tried in recent years.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The performance provided by the Pro M Standard was equally impressive, highlighted by the traction these shoes delivered. I felt I could swing as hard as I wanted and that regardless of the turf conditions or nature of the lie the Pro M Standard wouldn’t let me down. The shoes also offered exceptional lateral support, which was most notable when navigating uneven terrain. My biggest concern going into testing was that the synthetic leather uppers, traditional spiked design, and predominantly black color would prove to be a poor match for the heat we’ve been experiencing in Georgia. Those concerns were never realized, however, as the Gel-Ace Pro M Standard exceeded all expectations in terms of breathability.

Also worth mentioning is that the Pro M Standard’s uppers are fully waterproof, and I found no moisture penetration when playing on a couple of dew-soaked mornings. I also found that the shoes cleaned up well after use and held up extremely well aesthetically, looking practically new after cleaning following a handful of times on the course. Golfers will, however, want to stay on top of that task, especially with the white/black colorway.

The Asics Gel-Ace Pro M Standard is being offered at a retail price of $199.99, which is right in line with what you’d expect for a high-end golf shoe, and this is a high-end golf shoe. I expected this shoe to be very good and it absolutely delivered. Golfers who are looking for premium performance and exceptional comfort would be wise to give the Gel-Ace Pro M Standard serious consideration. It’s the best Asics golf shoe that I’ve tried and in my opinion it’s one of the best spiked golf shoes to be released in recent memory.