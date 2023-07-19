Ping Unveils New G Le3 Women’s Golf Club Range

Women's golf is undoubtedly on the up with young stars such as Rose Zhang and Linn Grant capturing the attention of golf fans with their exceptional talent, heightened by the prospect of a gripping Solheim Cup later in the year. To help female amateur golfers play better, Ping has released a new family of women’s golf club range called G Le3.

Four years on from the release of the G Le2 range, which featured some of the best women’s golf clubs on the market, the G Le3 family promises to be everything the previous range was and more. These performance-engineered, lightweight clubs are custom made to help women launch it higher with ease, resulting in more distance and helping golfers post lower scores.

The new G Le3 range certainly looks extremely premium in a navy, silver and gold color combination. So what makes the Ping G Le3 range perfect for the majority of women golfers? Everything about it has been designed with saving weight in mind to help slower swing speeds get more carry distance - the driver has been designed for those women who swing it at 80mph or less.

(Image credit: Ping)

The driver (£499) has a lighter shaft and grip to go alongside the 460cc head that features a forged titanium face, for longer and higher-launching tee shots. The center of gravity has been positioned lower and further back in the head to help promote further forgiveness and increase the chance of finding the fairway. With more technology packed into this driver, over the G Le2 Driver, we're sure the G Le3 driver will quickly become known as one of the best golf drivers for women.

(Image credit: Ping)

The G Le3 fairway woods (£299) have been designed to promote maximum ball speeds by using the same Face Wrap technology found in the G430 fairway woods, widely considered some of the best fairway woods in golf. The faces have been designed to promote extreme consistency in spin, regardless of strike location, a feature that a lot of golfers will benefit from when hitting woods from the fairway. Available in 3, 5, 7 and 9 wood and all featuring adjustable hosels, there are plenty of options for golfers to find the perfect loft to fit in the top end of their bags.

(Image credit: Ping)

The G Le3 irons (£160 per club) run from six through to 9-iron, alongside three loft options, all of which feature a metal-wood style face structure with PurFlex cavity to provide the ultimate consistency with face-flexing and ball flight The bounce profile on the G Le3 irons allows for ultimate turf interaction and the cleverly weighted heads with the lightweight shafts provide a lot of forgiveness and versatility on shots from various lies, which will see them become some of the best women's golf irons. Golfers can opt for hybrids in place of long irons within a set at no extra cost.

(Image credit: Ping)

Ping has always been known for producing some of the best women's putters and look to continue that reputation with the new Ping G Le3 putter series. This range features four new putter designs that have a soft insert with shallow grooves and firmer back to provide the perfect combination of distance control, feel and forgiveness.

The Ketsch G putter from Ping (Image credit: Ping)

While the range features the likes of the famous Ping ‘Anser’ (£275) design, it also has a new putter design inspired by Louise Solheim. It’s a mid-mallet shape that has a short-slant hosel that will suit a strong arc stroke type and will provide much greater stability than the likes of a bladed putter head. The Ketsch G (£375) is an aluminium headed mallet with dual-durometer Pebax insert that comes in an anodized deep sea finish for a unique look.